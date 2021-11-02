CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks Tab Jeff Banister for Bench Coach

By Jack Sommers
azsnakepit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks hired Jeff Banister as bench coach. Managed the Texas Rangers from 2015-18, going 325-313 (.509)…won 2 American League West division titles (2015-16). Named the 2015 AL Manager of the Year after going 88-74 (.543)…was the first AL manager to win the award with no previous Major...

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 11/2: Jeff Banister enters the chat

[D’backs.com] D-backs hire Jeff Banister as bench coach - [Jeff] Banister managed the Rangers from 2015-18, where he won two American League West titles while compiling a 325-313 (.509) record. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2015. Banister worked in a variety of positions in the Pittsburgh organization, managing for six seasons before becoming Clint Hurdle’s bench coach from 2010-14. “I love the intensity of the game,” Banister said. “I love the energy of the game. I love watching players compete. I know that Torey, he thinks, he’s pretty stoic about the game. I hope that I add some energy inside that coaching room, inside that clubhouse, that complements Torey and is completely infectious with the entire coaching staff. I hope I have the ability to carry his message throughout that clubhouse on a daily basis, give him a sounding board within the game. It’s something that I did with Clint in Pittsburgh that worked very well.”
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Hurdle
Person
Jeff Banister
Person
Torey Lovullo
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Texas Rangers#American League West#Al Manager#Major League#The Pittsburgh Pirates
papercitymag.com

Haters Shame — Astros Emerge as the Model Modern Sports Franchise and Jim Crane Has Them Built For Many More October Runs to Come

Yordan Alvarez can do some things that makes even other Major Leaguers like Michael Brantley go "Wow." (Photo by F. Carter Smith) While this looks like the last run for Carlos Correa, it’s almost certainly not for the Houston Astros themselves. The Astros will open the World Series tonight against the Atlanta Braves as the favorites to win their second title in five years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
chatsports.com

Kyle Schwarber: 'It'd Be Pretty Stupid' to Not Consider Signing New Red Sox Contract

Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is headed for free agency, but it seems that he doesn't plan on going anywhere. After being acquired from the Washington Nationals at this year's trade deadline, Schwarber said he's content in Boston and wouldn't mind staying put this offseason. "It'd be pretty stupid...
MLB
FanSided

A Mariners 3 Team Trade: Acquiring Adam Frazier and Willson Contreras

The Mariners are going into the offseason with a few major needs. One of the biggest needs is to fix the offense. The Mariners had significantly below average play at second base in 2021 and need to improve the position. They played Dylan Moore and Abraham Toro there and together they only had about one good month of offensive production. There is a player out there that the Mariners almost traded for at the deadline that they could acquire again.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Mariners News

The Seattle Mariners are expected to be busy this off-season as they try and shape a division-winning roster for 2022. Though the season didn’t end how they had hoped, the Seattle Mariners were one of baseball’s surprise teams this year. They finished 90-72 and just five games behind the Astros in the AL West. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to end their 20-year postseason drought as Boston and New York finished with the final two wild card spots.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy