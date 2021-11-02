Diamondbacks Tab Jeff Banister for Bench Coach

[D’backs.com] D-backs hire Jeff Banister as bench coach - [Jeff] Banister managed the Rangers from 2015-18, where he won two American League West titles while compiling a 325-313 (.509) record. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 2015. Banister worked in a variety of positions in the Pittsburgh organization, managing for six seasons before becoming Clint Hurdle’s bench coach from 2010-14. “I love the intensity of the game,” Banister said. “I love the energy of the game. I love watching players compete. I know that Torey, he thinks, he’s pretty stoic about the game. I hope that I add some energy inside that coaching room, inside that clubhouse, that complements Torey and is completely infectious with the entire coaching staff. I hope I have the ability to carry his message throughout that clubhouse on a daily basis, give him a sounding board within the game. It’s something that I did with Clint in Pittsburgh that worked very well.”

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO