U of M to offer free tuition to many Native American students

This fall, the American Red Cross University of Akron provides the opportunity to take lifeguard courses for University of Akron full-time students. Those intending to fulfill lifeguard positions for the University of Akron are required to complete this program. Students must honor the online pre-course requirements as well as attend the in-person training sessions. The pre-course tests will gauge the abilities of the swimmer while the training sessions will provide more interactive activities to learn the necessary skills. The in-person training sessions span from Oct. 22, 2021 to Oct. 24, 2021, and will be held at the Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, and in a Student Recreation and Wellness Center classroom. The course price is dependent on the completion of the course. If the course requirements are fulfilled, then all but $10 will be waived for the fee.

AKRON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO