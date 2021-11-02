CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of M to offer free tuition to many Native American students

boreal.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota is expanding its Native American tuition support program to the entire U of M system. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2020. The University of Minnesota plans to extend “substantial financial support,” including in many cases completely free tuition, to enrolled members of the state’s 11 federally...

www.boreal.org

