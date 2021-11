LONDON (Reuters) – British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO