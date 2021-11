For many years I have found myself in a tree stand or ground blind in early October with my bow. I’ve taken some good size bucks in northern states during early bow season but here closer to home, it’s usually younger bucks and does that offer close in bow shots. I often see photos of mature bucks on my trail cameras, mostly taken at night. But as October transitions into November and the opening of rifle season the breeding season becomes closer, those big bucks become more active during daylight hours.

