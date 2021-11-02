CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital

 6 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say an explosion in Afghanistan's capital has targeted civilians in front...

Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
The Guardian

Reclusive Taliban supreme leader makes rare public appearance

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban officials announced on Sunday, contradicting widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public since the Taliban’s...
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
Dawood
Birmingham Star

Taliban quest to build its own Air Force

By Taliban In Afghanistan Intend To Build Its Own Air ForceKabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban have expressed their intention to bolster an Air Force of their own alongwith inventory and skillset among its ranks, reported a news piece published in knewz.
Washington Post

Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence targeted by drone strike, military says

BAGHDAD — A drone targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early Sunday, the army said, signaling a major escalation as Iran-linked groups contest the results of last month’s elections. “I am fine,” Kadhimi posted in a message to Twitter, thanking God and calling for restraint....
CBS DFW

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Armed Taliban man opens fire at Kabul airport, injures one

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): At least one person was injured on Tuesday when an armed Taliban man opened fire at people lined up to buy air tickets at the Kabul airport, reported Sputnik. "A man was injured. A Taliban man had his finger on the trigger when he dispersed...
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
hngn.com

Senior Taliban Commander Among Killed in Kabul Hospital Attack; Incident Undermines New Regime's Security Pledges

Many Afghans still dread an unseen enemy: the Islamic State, six months after the Taliban regained control of Kabul and pledged to restore peace in Afghanistan. The terrorist group's local chapter uses the same methods that the Taliban employed to destabilize the now-deposed US-backed government, including attacks targeting symbolic targets.
omahanews.net

Taliban forcefully disperse women's rights protestors in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): The Taliban have once again resorted to force to disperse female activists holding protests in support of women's rights in Kabul, media reports said on Tuesday. A number of women came out on the streets of Kabul to protest against the closure of schools for...
Afghanistan
kjrh.com

Explosion causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says an explosion has gone off in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties. A spokesperson for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry wrote in a tweet that Tuesday's blast went off at one of the gates to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Afghan journalist with ties to Ann Arbor details escape from Taliban in Kabul

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man with ties to Ann Arbor said he is happy to be back in Michigan after escaping the Taliban in Afghanistan. “They were like whooping people. They were hitting people with sticks, with guns. The whole city is trying to leave and it’s impossible. So, there is a bit of a mess there. There’s gunfire,” Jawad Sukhanyar said.
Gazette

Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL (Reuters) -At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an...
AFP

Online Afghan humour: Laughter as resistance against Taliban

When a Taliban militant meets Afghan pop star Ayrana Sayeed, he tries to charm her. "If you marry me, I will have a beard and a moustache and tanks. And I will build you a nightclub!" The scene, completely unimaginable in real life with the singer now based in exile after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, is part of a satirical YouTube animation series that has captivated Afghans in recent weeks. It shows Sayeed appearing to the militant in his dreams. But then the man, sleeping with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, wakes up to reality to find he is in fact hugging a bearded fellow militant.
NBC News

Blasts and gunfire hit Kabul military hospital in deadly attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital in Kabul in a deadly attack on Tuesday, witnesses and Taliban officials have said. Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan...
milwaukeesun.com

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

New York [US], November 3 (ANI): A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York,...
