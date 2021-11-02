CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested After SWAT Team Responds To Barricade Situation In South Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was arrested Tuesday morning after threatening a 39-year-old woman with a gun, and barricading himself inside a home in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a domestic battery call in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue around 2 a.m., after a man threatened a 39-year-old woman at gunpoint.

The victim was able to get out of the home safely while the man barricaded himself inside.

The man later surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

