The battle at Chaeroneia in Boeotia, Central Greece in 338 BCE is generally viewed as one of the pivotal events in the political and cultural history of the ancient Aegean Greek world. The victory here of the Macedonians under their expansionist king, Philip II over a coalition of Greek communities led by Athens and Thebes conventionally marks the end of the Classical Era dominated by independent, quarrelsome citizen-states (poleis) and the beginning of the Macedonian dominated Hellenistic Era, soon to be birthed by Philip's son (and second in command at Chaeroneia), Alexander III, known since and as a consequence as "The Great." Key to the Macedonian victory at Chaeroneia was their annhiliation of the elite corps of the Theban army, the Sacred Band, composed of male couples sworn to fight to the death in defence of each other's honor, and that of the Sacred Band. Dr. Maria Liston, Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Waterloo, Canada, will present results and insights on the Sacred Band and its last stand at Chaeroneia, based upon her excavations of its burial mound amid "Ares' Dancing Floor."

ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO