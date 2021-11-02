Diageo to build $75 million distillery to make its first Chinese single-malt whisky

Diageo opened a new carbon-neutral distillery, one of the largest of its kind in North America. The $130 million, 72,000-square-foot facility is based in Lebanon, Kentucky with capacity to produce up to 10 million proof gallons annually, including Bulleit Bourbon, increasing capacity from the brand’s existing site in Shelbyville, as well as other portfolio whiskies. The new carbon-neutral distillery avoids using fossil fuels by sourcing a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, and internal and external lighting and equipment. It also employs virtual metering technology “to advance visibility of water, electricity and steam usage” and promote sustainability, according to the company.
