Diageo to build $75 million distillery to make its first Chinese single-malt whisky

What does the Golden Ratio taste like? A new collaboration from Bowmore and Aston Martin may have an answer. The two luxury brands are furthering their partnership with the new Masters’ Selection 21 Year Old. Not only is the limited-edition release the first new single-malt Scotch the pair has partnered to create, but it’s also the first time the Isle of Islay distillery has used the Golden Ratio to make a whisky. The Golden Ratio is the mathematical equation found in nature that can be used to create aesthetically pleasing compositions. Aston Martin uses it to create each of its new designs,...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO