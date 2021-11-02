CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Dutch weigh vaccine boosters, new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 6 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities are to decide on Tuesday whether to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults, while the government weighs a new package of restrictions, amid the latest surge in new infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow the...

wdez.com

WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Countries Requiring American Travelers Be COVID-19 Vaccinated for Entry

Every COVID-19 vaccinated individual has his or her own set of reasons for getting the jab. You or someone you love may be immunocompromised, or maybe you just dread the idea of getting profoundly sick for an extended period. But, after 19 months of staying close to home, it’s likely that being able to travel safely again is also on the list of motivators for many Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Mark Rutte
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Austria threatens lockdown ‘for the unvaccinated’ as Covid cases rise

Austrians face new lockdown restrictions if cases of coronavirus continue to rise, the country’s chancellor has said after more than 20,000 infections were recorded there in the past week.The new measures would apply to unvaccinated members of the public, Alexander Schallenberg added. It follows a meeting on Friday evening between Mr Schallenberg and state-level leaders to discuss their response to rapidly increasing cases.“The pandemic is not yet in the rear-view mirror,” Mr Schallenberg said. “We are about to stumble into a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”Austria reported 20,408 new cases of Covid in the latest seven-day period, according to health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Wave#Vaccinations#Restaurants#Dutch#Amsterdam#Reuters#Rivm#Health Council
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Herd Immunity In UK: New Data Is Out

The discussions about the immunity following Covid 19 continue, and the debate whether natural immunity is better than the one given by the vaccines is also under the spotlight for a really long time now. The Wall Street Journal notes that the UK was basically an experiment that has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Russia hits another virus death record as infections soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday recorded another daily record of coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem the contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. That brought Russia’s official total to 236,220 deaths, by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 in Europe: Several Countries Bring Back Restrictions as Daily New Cases Soar

The Covid-19 pandemic is far from over, although many European countries have struggled to vaccinate over 70 % of their populations. The U.K reported 40,954 new cases, and sources speculate that a new plan with more restrictions could happen if cases continue to surge. The WHO has concluded that the pandemic will continue for a while and that next-generation vaccines might be helpful in better controlling the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Belgium reimposes restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

BRUSSELS (AP) — With coronavirus infections and hospitalizations shooting upward, the Belgian government on Tuesday reimposed some pandemic restrictions that it only relaxed a few weeks ago and expanded a nationwide use of the COVID-19 pass. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Slovakia extends COVID-19 restrictions amid infection surge

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia extended tight coronavirus restrictions to more parts of the country on Monday as the latest surge of infections intensified. The number of counties affected by the measures doubled in just one week, from five to 10. They are mostly located in northern Slovakia, on or near the border with Poland and the Czech Republic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
az.gov

COVID-19 Work Session Update: Vaccine Booster, Cases and Trends in Cochise County

During Friday’s COVID-19 Work-Session update to the Board of Supervisors, Cochise Health & Social Services Director Alicia M. Thompson and team presented the most recent analysis of the COVID-19 situation within Cochise County. The update includes data on COVID-19 cases and trends, new booster vaccine approvals by the CDC, and an overview of the schools’ situation within Cochise County.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

