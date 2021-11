2021 has not been Workhorse’s year. First it lost its bid to develop the next generation of USPS trucks, then it sued over the decision, then suddenly dropped the suit in the face of a pending SEC investigation. And that’s before the company had to recall and cancel deliveries of its C-1000 van. Now, another investigation is looming on the troubled EV maker’s horizon: a probe from the Department of Justice.

