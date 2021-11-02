Encouraging Kids in the Kitchen

Citizen Kitchens is the place to grow a food-based business in Nashville. The shared absorption of high expenses is why Citizen Kitchens works. Equipment purchasing, licensing, health and agriculture requirements, plumbing and electric are just some of the obstacles to running a food-based business in Nashville. Citizen Kitchens’ facility and services mean those expenses can be diluted down to a predictable and affordable monthly fee, which frees businesses to focus on what matters most: improving their business. Best of all, this shared economy creates a robust network of food entrepreneurs whose collaboration opens the most difficult of doors for a business.
