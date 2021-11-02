CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Encouraging Kids in the Kitchen

Ponca City News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article• 6 ounces container of nonfat or low-fat vanilla or strawberry yogurt. • Wash hands and surfaces. • Peel banana. Cut fruit into chunks-halve the strawberries and slice the bananas. • Use fork to dip fruit into yogurt. • Refrigerate...

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Fish Tacos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Danny Klubowicz and Kitchen Manager Jason Williams from Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina joined HRS to make their fish tacos with black beans and rice. Jolly Roger Restaurant. 1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. make your...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
KSN.com

White Kitchen Red Wine

Every day we feature incredible Kansans and the creative, innovative work they are doing to better our community. Today is no different! Meet Sara Ayesh (pronounced ash) Sara is a wife, mother and food blogger/photographer, and quite the Boss Babe if you ask me. Sara is the mastermind behind White...
RECIPES
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Kids in the kitchen: Cooking class caters to the young

Kids in this cooking class are learning way more than how to make macaroni and cheese. Today’s lesson is seaweed soup, California rolls and a version of kimchee called Cole Slaw With A Kick. That seems like a lot for a group of 5- to 10-year-olds, but these budding chefs...
NORTH POLE, AK
Williamson Source

Kids in the Kitchen: 5 Halloween Sweet Treats

Kids always have fun when they get to help out in the kitchen, especially when they get to make spooky and playful treats! Try these 5 craft food projects with your little ones this Halloween!. 1Rice Crispy Treat Monsters. Candy Melts (any colors you like. We suggest orange & green...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Wash Hands#Disability#Kids In The Kitchen#Food Drink#Oklahoma State University#Title Vi#Vii#Americans
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Doctors encourage families, kids to enjoy Halloween with COVID safety protocols in place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is this Sunday, and health officials are encouraging parents to allow their kids to enjoy trick or treating. At the same time, they are telling families to remember to be COVID-safe. It will be the first time in almost two years kids can dress up and hit the streets for trick or treating, hoping to fill their baskets with goodies.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Union Leader

Granite Kitchen: Autumn soups

Longer, chillier fall nights are an excellent time to simmer some soups and stews for supper, especially this fall when soaring food prices make it essential to use every scrap of food you can to put together a good meal. I found a few interesting facts about soups in a...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Activities to do with the grandkids in the kitchen

This segment today is for all the beloved grandparents out there. Diana Bybee is here sharing 3 activities you can do when the grandkids come to visit. She first wants to tell viewers that these activities don’t have to be expensive or elaborate for the kids to enjoy them. They just love spending time with you. To keep it simple, you can create no-bake items. This could include play dough, pretzel rods, snack boards, or muddy buddies.
RELATIONSHIPS
inkansascity.com

In the Kitchen: Cranberries and Company

I essentially neglected the cranberry for the first 30 years of my life. I guess I never needed it. The jiggly cranberry jelly, shimmering and shaped like the can it just sprang from, sliced and served on a fancy pressed-glass plate at Thanksgiving and Christmas—it just never held any interest for me. It was something the old people ate at holidays. Well somewhere along the way, I guess I became one of those old(er) people.
RECIPES
kjzz.org

Disability advocate encourages parents to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Nov. 2 to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Shots could be available as soon as Nov. 3. Kids will get a smaller dose of the vaccine than grown-ups, but trials showed it’s still very effective. Side effects were also minimal, with the most commonly seen ones being a sore arm, headaches, tiredness and nausea. One serious side effect to watch for is myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. It’s very rare, but cases were reported among adolescent boys.
KIDS
I-95 FM

Video Contest For Maine Kids Encourages Vaccinations

There is a contest happening right now for Maine kids to encourage others to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The US CDC announced earlier this week the recommendation for children ages 5 - 11 to get vaccinated, specifically with a smaller dose, two-round Pfizer shot. Maine has about 96,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 who are eligible to start receiving the smaller dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
MAINE STATE
sun-courier.com

Tama Co. Extension offering Kids in the Kitchen youth program

What do happy kids, healthy foods and messy tables have in common? They are all part of the Kids in the Kitchen program offered through ISU Extension and Outreach. Throughout the months of September, October and November, 30 youth grades K-5th from Gladbrook, Garwin, and North Tama have had the opportunity to cook and taste test healthy foods while learning about healthy eating and physical activity.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Covington barbershop encouraging kids to read with new books, prizes

COVINGTON, Ky. — With everything kids today have at their disposal competing for their attention, getting them to sit down and read a book can be a challenge, as many parents know. That’s a challenge a barbershop in Northern Kentucky is taking head on. There’s a lot of buzz at...
COVINGTON, KY
KQED

Social Media Kitchen Confidential

KQED's San Jose: The Bay Area's Great Immigrant Food City is a series of stories exploring San Jose's wonderfully diverse immigrant food scene. A new installment will post each weekday from Oct. 20–29. Thien Pham moved to San Jose when he was five years old, arriving straight from a refugee...
SAN JOSE, CA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Coquito Latte

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Mixologist Shani Yourman and Chef Mark Green, from Southern Flair Pub House, joined HRS in the kitchen to make a coquito latte and a Reese’s Snickers snack dessert. Southern Flair Pub House. 1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake. (757) 842-4300. Find them on Facebook and Instagram. This segment...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
leader-call.com

WJ Peer Council encourages local kids to remain drug-free

West Jones Peer Council members have been busy creating posters to celebrate Red Ribbon Week. These unique posters will line the halls of West Jones Elementary, North Jones Elementary and Moselle Elementary School in hopes to encourage students to stay drug-free.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV.com

Local doctor encourages kids to have a healthy Halloween

Local doctor encourages kids to have a healthy Halloween. McComb police investigate homicide on Pearl River Avenue. Balloon Release for Breast Cancer Awareness at Old Town Middle School. Harvest Health Fest to be held Thursday. What to know before you head to the polls on November 2. One killed in...
WEATHER
nowplayingnashville.com

Citizen Kitchens

Citizen Kitchens is the place to grow a food-based business in Nashville. The shared absorption of high expenses is why Citizen Kitchens works. Equipment purchasing, licensing, health and agriculture requirements, plumbing and electric are just some of the obstacles to running a food-based business in Nashville. Citizen Kitchens’ facility and services mean those expenses can be diluted down to a predictable and affordable monthly fee, which frees businesses to focus on what matters most: improving their business. Best of all, this shared economy creates a robust network of food entrepreneurs whose collaboration opens the most difficult of doors for a business.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy