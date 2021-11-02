The First United

Body The Northern Oklahoma Humane Society hosted an spay/neuter clinic on Monday, Nov. 8. The clinic saw some 30+ animals coming to the clinic to be sterilized as well as receiving shots, vaccines, deworming and microchips. All the payment for the clinic were covered by the “Spay It Forward” program. The Humane Society and animal control have been working towards the goal of becoming a no-kill operation by Dec. 31, 2025 and by encouraging responsible pet ownership by getting pets spayed or neutered. Pictured: The crew at the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society along with some pet patients. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Comments / 0