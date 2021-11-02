CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The First United

Ponca City News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMethodist Church UMW is selling pecans as a fund raiser for missions. Pecans are. $13 per pound. This year pecans...

Society
Religion
Ponca City News

The Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Body The Northern Oklahoma Humane Society hosted an spay/neuter clinic on Monday, Nov. 8. The clinic saw some 30+ animals coming to the clinic to be sterilized as well as receiving shots, vaccines, deworming and microchips. All the payment for the clinic were covered by the “Spay It Forward” program. The Humane Society and animal control have been working towards the goal of becoming a no-kill operation by Dec. 31, 2025 and by encouraging responsible pet ownership by getting pets spayed or neutered. Pictured: The crew at the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society along with some pet patients. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PETS
Ponca City News

LifeCenter Church feeds Big Blue Band

Body Volunteers from LifeCenter Church fed the Ponca City High School Big Blue Marching Band a homecooked breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5. The breakfast was a conclusion to the band’s competitive marching season and a chance for the students to relax after all of their hours of dedicated effort this year. The band will perform in the upcoming Christmas Parade and the Winter Band Concert scheduled on Dec. 16.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Union Elementary

Union Elementary hosted a family movie night on Thursday at the school. The PTA provided the meal, including extras like hot chocolate and candy. Principal Kara Anderson said they had a great turnout for the evening. Photos provided.
EDUCATION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
Greenville Advocate

Deepen your walk with Christ

We want the stories to match. Especially Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. But when one is different from another, what does it mean? Is the Bible wrong?. This question arises with one of the most easily remembered moments in the Bible. It’s eight days after Easter. Jesus has met with the disciples on Easter Sunday, but Thomas isn’t there. When Thomas hears the news, he famously says, “Unless I…put my finger into the print of the nails…I will not believe.”
RELIGION
Minot Daily News

First International Bank and Trust Donates $20,000 to Souris Valley United Way

First International Bank & Trust recently made a $20,000 donation to Souris Valley United Way on behalf of its Minot employees. First International Bank & Trust is a Premier Sponsor for Souris Valley United Way. Representatives from the FIB&T Minot Employee Fund, and Souris Valley United Way gathered for a...
MINOT, ND
Ponca City News

Happenings

ELKS NATIONAL FOUNDATION MOST VALUABLE STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP. The Ponca City Elks Lodge #2002 is announcing the start of the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest. The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United State citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Applicants are judged on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Partners and local communities offer Holiday Hope to Oklahoma children

Body OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 4, 2021) -- Each year, Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) collaborates with community organizations across the state to fulfill the holiday hopes of children and youth in state custody. Like all children, those in foster care anxiously await their visit from Santa or dream of that special gift waiting for them under the tree. COVID-19 continues to impact all Oklahoma families, but it has not impacted the ability for OKDHS, dedicated partners and local communities to bring the magic of the season to children involved with the child welfare system and their biological or foster families. Interested Oklahomans can provide Holiday Hope for children and families by requesting a wish list.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Veteran’s Landing: No Veteran Left Behind

Body The Veteran’s Landing is a place for a veteran to learn about benefits, counseling, employment needs, housing and food. The volunteers help with many services or find companies to help veterans and their families within the boundaries of their funding and volunteers. According to Randall Coon, the President of Veteran’s Landing, the spouse and families serve in their own way, as much as the person serving in the military.
PONCA CITY, OK

