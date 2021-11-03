CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

3-alarm fire burns through apartment building in Mount Vernon, dozens homeless

ABCNY
ABCNY
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrUXO_0cjxvZJd00

A Mount Vernon apartment building that went up in flames Monday evening and left dozens homeless reignited in a third alarm blaze Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the large building on Highland Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday, leaving 20 families homeless.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished but reignited at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy flames shot through the roof, forcing firefighters to return.

The building was under renovation, but it is unknown if that contributed to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

ALSO READ | Election Day: All eyes on NYC mayor, NJ governor races ; What to know

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, NY
Society
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Apartment Building#Suburbs#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy