3-alarm fire burns through apartment building in Mount Vernon, dozens homeless

A Mount Vernon apartment building that went up in flames Monday evening and left dozens homeless reignited in a third alarm blaze Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the large building on Highland Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday, leaving 20 families homeless.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one resident was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished but reignited at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy flames shot through the roof, forcing firefighters to return.

The building was under renovation, but it is unknown if that contributed to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

