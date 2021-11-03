Sunny, clear, and cold today as cooler weather stick around through the week

There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be a bit chilly with highs only in the low-50s.

News 12 meteorologists say overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s, bringing the first frost of the season.

The rest of the week is looking cool, with temperatures in the low-50s under mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 52.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 53.