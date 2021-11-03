CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny, clear, and cold today as cooler weather stick around through the week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be a bit chilly with highs only in the low-50s.

News 12 meteorologists say overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s, bringing the first frost of the season.

The rest of the week is looking cool, with temperatures in the low-50s under mostly sunny skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHTn3_0cjxvT1H00

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 51.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High of 52.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MKBI_0cjxvT1H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ9Ee_0cjxvT1H00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCQTO_0cjxvT1H00

Comments / 1

Related
hometownstations.com

Chilly weekend, snow possible Sunday

A sunny start to our Friday, and expect a good dose of sunshine through midday. Clouds will eventually take over during the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. Highs should reach the lower 50s. Windy once again! Gusts could peak at 35 mph from the southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Cold front to bring breezy weather later today, cooler tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On the heels of yesterday’s cold front, we will have another cold front move thorugh Friday dropping our temperatures as we head into the weekend. The cold morning temperatures have returned as we will be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise. Today is one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

More wet weather expected Saturday in Hudson Valley

There is more wet weather expected Saturday in the Hudson Valley. Saturday will see some late morning gusty showers heading into the afternoon. Areas northwest in Ulster County and further North and West could see the precipitation mix in with snowflakes. The showers will give way to mostly sunny skies mid-afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.
HUDSON, NY
WWL-AMFM

Pleasant Friday, cold for the weekend

Mild temperatures for Friday but Saturday will be cold and windy. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Your Friday will be mild with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunny skies. Overall, it will be a really nice day. This evening we’ll see…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will be clear, but cooler

Clearing skies will mark the entrance to the Fredericksburg area’s weekend weather. A cold front is just east of the Blue Ridge mountains as I write this, edging across the Piedmont toward Fredericksburg and vicinity. Since midnight, the accompanying rainfall has accumulated between one-third and a half-inch of liquid in local gauges. Once the front crosses the Interstate 95 corridor, the rain will end and clouds will thin, giving way to sunshine by late morning.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s this morning. Expect sunny skies today and light winds this morning that pick up out of the northwest this afternoon. Temperatures will once again struggle to reach the lower 70s. Winds die down overnight tonight with temperatures in the 30s and a light frost possible by early Saturday morning. Sunny and much cooler on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s. South and southwest winds pick up on Sunday, warming temperatures to near 70 degrees by afternoon. Quiet weather continues into early next week with another chance for rain by Wednesday night.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WYTV.com

Mainly sunny and cooler for Friday

(WYTV)- FRIDAY OUTLOOK. Wet roads and damp leaves this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. A dry day, with skies becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and still a little breezy. High 53° around 3pm. SHOWERS RETURN TONIGHT, COOLING FOR A MIX INTO SATURDAY. Increasing clouds and some rain developing...
ENVIRONMENT
95.3 MNC

Harvest Weather Forecast: Cloudy, Blustery Weekend Turns Sunny By Start Of Week

A strong upper level low works out of the Upper Midwest and across the Great lakes this weekend and will be quickly followed by a system we would call a “clipper” if it were later in the winter. The result will be plenty of clouds around through the weekend, and at least the threat of some minor precipitation. Overall, we don’t look for any more than a few hundredths to a tenth or two, with better chances in the north than the south. However, the other part of the equation will be much colder air. Temps will be a good 20-25 degrees colder this weekend and early next week than what we were seeing Wednesday this past week. That colder air means we dry much slower…so for remaining harvest we absolutely need to be on the minor side of precipitation going forward.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

More wet weather, gusty wind expected Saturday in Hudson Valley

There is more wet weather and gusty wind expected Saturday in the Hudson Valley. Saturday will see some late morning gusty showers heading into the afternoon. Areas northwest in Ulster County and further North and West could see the precipitation mix in with snowflakes. The showers will give way to mostly sunny skies mid-afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

News 12

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy