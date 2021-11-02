Long Islanders head to the polls to vote on key races, propositions

Polls across Long Island are now open for residents to cast their votes.

For those who are mailing in absentee ballots, they must be post-marked by today and received by Nov. 9.

Some key races on Long Island include in Nassau where voters will choose a county executive and district attorney.

Meanwhile, voters in Suffolk are also voting for a district attorney and sheriff.

All seats in both county legislatures are on the line, with 19 in Nassau and 18 in Suffolk.

Island-wide, voters are casting ballots in 118 races.

There are also five proposals on the ballot all across New York state this year.

• Proposal 1 involves redistricting of legislative and congressional district lines. It would count any resident of a district as a voter even if they are not a U.S. citizen.

• Proposal 2 could impact where and when new developments related to clean air and clean water take place.

• Proposal 3 would allow voters to register less than 10 days before an election.

• Proposal 4 would eliminate the requirement that a voter provide a reason for voting by absentee ballot.

• Proposal 5 would increase the New York City Civil Court's jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide claims for up to $50,000 instead of the current limit of $25,000. Some believe this could alleviate the caseload of the state Supreme Court.



