CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Election Day 2021: Jack Ciatarrelli visits several small businesses, holds final campaign events

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmJXo_0cjxvQN600

Challenger for New Jersey governor, Jack Ciatarrelli, held his final campaign event Monday in Somerset at a park which pays tribute to Somerset County veterans.

GUIDE: What you need to know for in-person voting in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

Ciatarrelli spent Monday visiting several small businesses from Bergen to Monmouth counties, including diners, pizzerias and restaurants.

Ciaterrelli is a former businessman who portrays himself as a champion for small businesses.

Touting small business is a shot at Gov. Phil Murphy as well. Many business owners, from restaurants, gyms and salons, are fed up with Gov. Murphy as he kept limits and closures in place during the coronavirus pandemic, in some cases more so than neighboring New York.

RELATED: Murphy, Ciattarelli go toe-to-toe in final debate before Election Day

RELATED: Murphy, Ciattarelli go head-to-head in first New Jersey gubernatorial debate

Many say the state has yet to give out much needed grant money with many business owners say it was federal loans that kept them afloat.

Ciattarelli narrowed Murphy's lead but is still considered an underdog.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Somerset, NJ
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Elections
Somerset County, NJ
Business
County
Somerset County, NJ
New York City, NY
Business
City
Bergen, NY
Somerset County, NJ
Government
Somerset County, NJ
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Restaurants#Gyms#Ciatarrelli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy