Election Day 2021: Jack Ciatarrelli visits several small businesses, holds final campaign events

Challenger for New Jersey governor, Jack Ciatarrelli, held his final campaign event Monday in Somerset at a park which pays tribute to Somerset County veterans.

Ciatarrelli spent Monday visiting several small businesses from Bergen to Monmouth counties, including diners, pizzerias and restaurants.



Ciaterrelli is a former businessman who portrays himself as a champion for small businesses.

Touting small business is a shot at Gov. Phil Murphy as well. Many business owners, from restaurants, gyms and salons, are fed up with Gov. Murphy as he kept limits and closures in place during the coronavirus pandemic, in some cases more so than neighboring New York.

Many say the state has yet to give out much needed grant money with many business owners say it was federal loans that kept them afloat.

Ciattarelli narrowed Murphy's lead but is still considered an underdog.