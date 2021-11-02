CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Election Day 2021: Gov. Murphy makes final push; plans morning stop in Cherry Hill

Gov. Phil Murphy will be making his last push to get reelected today with a stop in Cherry Hill at the Camden County Democratic Committee Headquarters.

The governor spent Monday drumming up support in different parts of New Jersey, ending with a rally last night in Essex County-- boasting what he's done in the last four years.

GUIDE: What you need to know for in-person voting in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

"Tax fairness for hundreds of thousands of middle-class families,” says Gov. Murphy. “A minimum wage going to $15 an hour for millions of workers in the state. Equal pay for equal work for millions of workers in the state. Schools that are funded at record levels. Pre-K that is expanding unlike any state in America."

RELATED: Murphy, Ciattarelli go toe-to-toe in final debate before Election Day

RELATED: Murphy, Ciattarelli go head-to-head in first New Jersey gubernatorial debate

Gov. Murphy will also make a stop in Newark before his election night event in Asbury Park.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

