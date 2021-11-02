Election Day 2021: Gov. Murphy makes final push; plans morning stop in Cherry Hill

Gov. Phil Murphy will be making his last push to get reelected today with a stop in Cherry Hill at the Camden County Democratic Committee Headquarters.

The governor spent Monday drumming up support in different parts of New Jersey, ending with a rally last night in Essex County-- boasting what he's done in the last four years.

"Tax fairness for hundreds of thousands of middle-class families,” says Gov. Murphy. “A minimum wage going to $15 an hour for millions of workers in the state. Equal pay for equal work for millions of workers in the state. Schools that are funded at record levels. Pre-K that is expanding unlike any state in America."

Gov. Murphy will also make a stop in Newark before his election night event in Asbury Park.