Farmingdale, NY

Police ID pedestrian fatally struck in East Farmingdale

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Police say a man was struck and killed in East Farmingdale this morning.

According to police, a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder was driving northbound on Route 110, approaching Smith Street, when it struck Ralph Alexandre.

Police say Alexandre, 36, was running across the road at around 5 a.m.

Alexandre was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pathfinder was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

The road was closed for hours between Smith Street and Milbar Boulevard. It has since reopened.

