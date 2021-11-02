This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 485,646 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,028 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 241,798 infections in Hillsborough County, or 17,536 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 213 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 265 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hillsborough County, FL
|17,536
|241,798
|213
|2,936
|2
|Hernando County, FL
|15,645
|28,582
|493
|900
|3
|Pasco County, FL
|15,525
|79,268
|301
|1,539
|4
|Pinellas County, FL
|14,198
|135,998
|278
|2,667
