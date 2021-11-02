CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjxv1dQ00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 485,646 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,028 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hillsborough County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 241,798 infections in Hillsborough County, or 17,536 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hillsborough County than they are across all of the Tampa area, however. There have been a total of 213 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hillsborough County, compared to 265 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hillsborough County, FL 17,536 241,798 213 2,936
2 Hernando County, FL 15,645 28,582 493 900
3 Pasco County, FL 15,525 79,268 301 1,539
4 Pinellas County, FL 14,198 135,998 278 2,667

