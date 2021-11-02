CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjxuxLA00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 547,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,375 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Boston-Cambridge-Newton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Essex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 112,825 infections in Essex County, or 14,446 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Essex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Boston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Essex County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Massachusetts where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Essex County, MA 14,446 112,825 322 2,511
2 Suffolk County, MA 13,572 107,461 242 1,918
3 Plymouth County, MA 11,563 59,216 297 1,523
4 Strafford County, NH 10,309 13,220 94 121
5 Rockingham County, NH 10,173 31,041 99 303
6 Middlesex County, MA 9,969 159,020 246 3,920
7 Norfolk County, MA 9,243 64,536 266 1,859

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 451,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Mahoning Matters

Youngstown Mayor Brown said a vaccine mandate for city workers is coming soon. Safety service unions are pushing back

YOUNGSTOWN — Leaders of the city’s police and fire unions on Friday denounced Mayor Jamael Tito Brown’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Brown on Thursday suggested he expects the rule to be in place soon, and told Mahoning Matters on Friday he’d establish it through an executive order. But city safety services workers say they should be involved in the decision-making process.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Ma Nh Metro Area
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Largest City

The places where most people live in America have evolved over time. At one point, the largest cities in the U.S. were all along the East Coast. At the turn of the 19th Century, Detroit had only 285,000 residents, which would grow many times by 1950 as people migrated to the city to find jobs […]
POLITICS
Daily Voice

These States Have Highest COVID Rates To Start November

The Northeast seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID cases to start out November.New data from the CDC shows the states with the highest COVID cases reported in the last 7 days.The 12 states with the highest number of new cases in the last week (per 100,000) are New Hamp…
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press Democrat

COVID-19 again on the rise in Sonoma County

COVID-19 transmission in Sonoma County is once again on the rise, largely driven by an increase in new cases among unvaccinated residents, local health officials said Friday. While so-called “breakthrough“ infections continue to occur among those who have been fully vaccinated, these rates have been stable for more than a month, hovering at between five and seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to county data.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Winston-Salem Journal

Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth County

Forsyth County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 57 new cases on Friday, .the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said. Forsyth has had 52,201 cases of COVID-19 and 569 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020. Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Affordable Healthcare

America has the least affordable healthcare of any country tracked by the OECD. In 2019, the figure was $10,948 per capita per year. By means of comparison, the number is $3,600 in Spain and $2,903 in Israel. A recent study from Harvard described the reasons–“administrative expenses, corporate greed and price gouging, and higher utilization of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Home Heating Costs Expected To Skyrocket This Winter

BOSTON (CBS) – Local heating assistance programs are preparing to help their clients as the U.S. Government predicts there will be higher bills for heating this winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that the cost of heating oil will increase by 43%, natural gas by 30%, propane by 54%, and electricity by 6%. Those numbers climb even higher if the winter is colder than expected. “We’re going into one of the winters that I feel is extraordinarily difficult. Actually, terrifying,” said John Drew, the President and CEO of Action for Boston Community Development or ABCD, a home heating assistance program. (WBZ-TV) ABCD...
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy