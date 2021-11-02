This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 547,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,375 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Boston-Cambridge-Newton has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Boston metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Essex County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 112,825 infections in Essex County, or 14,446 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Essex County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Boston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 322 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Essex County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

