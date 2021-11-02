CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines West Virginia Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0cjxuugz00 It has now been 46 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 31, the U.S. has sent 518,696,735 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 158.0% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

West Virginia has received a total of 3,176,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of October 31. Adjusted for population, West Virginia has received 177,256.4 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- more than the national average of 158,023.9 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 5th most of any state.

While West Virginia has so far received more vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of October 31, there were 15,017.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in West Virginia -- greater than the national rate of 13,845.3 cases per 100,000 Americans and the 23rd highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In West Virginia, 50.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, lower than the national average of 81.4% and the smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 88.8% of the state population, lower than the 128.6% national figure and the smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In West Virginia, 54.7% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 11th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of October 31 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 31 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 187,003 157.1% 5,825
2 Hawaii 1,415,872 181,779 139.9% 5,724
3 Maryland 6,045,680 181,249 141.4% 9,244
4 Maine 1,344,212 177,285 146.6% 7,665
5 West Virginia 1,792,147 177,256 88.8% 15,017
6 Delaware 973,764 175,491 132.5% 14,682
7 Massachusetts 6,892,503 175,000 151.8% 12,317
8 Rhode Island 1,059,361 174,812 148.3% 16,888
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 174,211 151.5% 11,267
10 Oregon 4,217,737 173,824 134.0% 8,596
11 New Hampshire 1,359,711 173,117 140.9% 9,740
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 170,864 138.9% 13,434
13 New York 19,453,561 165,612 142.0% 13,079
14 Florida 21,477,737 165,360 133.1% 16,972
15 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 165,248 138.0% 12,097
16 Washington 7,614,893 165,224 135.6% 9,449
17 Virginia 8,535,519 164,548 138.2% 10,815
18 California 39,512,223 160,247 137.4% 12,287
19 Alaska 731,545 157,886 119.1% 17,915
20 Colorado 5,758,736 156,702 134.6% 12,734
21 New Mexico 2,096,829 155,456 134.9% 13,013
22 Texas 28,995,881 154,413 119.3% 14,510
23 Illinois 12,671,821 154,002 128.0% 13,339
24 Minnesota 5,639,632 153,487 128.3% 13,858
25 North Carolina 10,488,084 153,136 118.2% 14,041
26 South Dakota 884,659 152,425 116.2% 17,382
27 Iowa 3,155,070 149,438 118.2% 15,332
28 Georgia 10,617,423 148,958 108.1% 15,365
29 South Carolina 5,148,714 148,871 111.3% 17,382
30 Arizona 7,278,717 148,716 121.1% 15,892
31 Alabama 4,903,185 148,199 99.4% 16,944
32 Michigan 9,986,857 148,024 115.3% 12,670
33 Arkansas 3,017,804 147,598 107.9% 16,948
34 Nebraska 1,934,408 146,446 120.8% 14,638
35 Kansas 2,913,314 146,185 115.0% 14,854
36 Wisconsin 5,822,434 143,346 126.7% 15,066
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 142,989 110.0% 16,560
38 Nevada 3,080,156 141,891 118.5% 14,565
39 Ohio 11,689,100 141,534 111.7% 13,105
40 Montana 1,068,778 139,324 111.5% 16,288
41 Missouri 6,137,428 138,663 111.1% 13,880
42 Idaho 1,787,065 138,626 96.6% 16,167
43 Utah 3,205,958 138,310 115.4% 17,037
44 Mississippi 2,976,149 138,176 100.1% 16,923
45 Tennessee 6,829,174 137,642 109.2% 18,707
46 Oklahoma 3,956,971 137,164 113.8% 16,234
47 Indiana 6,732,219 135,533 107.6% 15,072
48 North Dakota 762,062 134,805 105.4% 19,297
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 134,023 105.1% 16,300
50 Wyoming 578,759 128,372 98.3% 17,609

