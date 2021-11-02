This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 524,133 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,141 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Detroit-Warren-Dearborn has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Clair County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,403 infections in St. Clair County, or 14,040 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Clair County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Detroit area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 323 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Clair County, compared to 276 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

