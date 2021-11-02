This Is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 1,262,393 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,794 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 676,943 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 24,929 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 327 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 293 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

