CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

This Is the County in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjxuXaO00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 1,262,393 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,794 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Miami metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami-Dade County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 676,943 infections in Miami-Dade County, or 24,929 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami-Dade County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Miami area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 327 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami-Dade County, compared to 293 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Miami-Dade County, FL 24,929 676,943 327 8,876
2 Broward County, FL 18,782 358,582 250 4,782
3 Palm Beach County, FL 15,686 226,868 286 4,142

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

Counties With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 451,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities for Veterans

Whether they’ve fought in battle zones in far-off lands or stood ready to defend the nation during peacetime, veterans deserve our honor and respect.  In our divided nation, treating our veterans well is something we can agree all on. A 2018 Pew Research poll reported that 72% of Americans thought the federal budget should be […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy