CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cjxuVow00 Following a months long surge driven by the delta variant, new daily cases of COVID-19 are falling once again in the United States. To date, there have been 45,445,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 124,741 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 10,315 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 13,891 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hartford County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 98,496 infections in Hartford County, or 11,008 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hartford County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Hartford area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 288 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hartford County, compared to 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Oct. 29, 2021.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hartford County, CT 11,008 98,496 288 2,581
2 Middlesex County, CT 9,121 14,901 242 395
3 Tolland County, CT 7,499 11,344 131 198

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 451,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 451,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 45.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hartford#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19
wiltonbulletin.com

Single Family Residence in East Hartford sells for $165,000

The property located at 74 Brookfield Drive in East Hartford was sold on October 14, 2021 for $165,000, or $96 per square foot. The house built in 1941 has an interior space of 1,722 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 12,197 square-foot lot.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
24/7 Wall St.

US Cities With the Longest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wiltonbulletin.com

Sale closed in East Hartford $160,000 for a detached house

On October 7, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1950 located at 74 Pratt Street in East Hartford. It went for $160,000, or $161 per square foot. The property features one bedroom and one bathroom. It sits on a 8,712 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford HealthCare administers first COVID vaccines to children

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford HealthCare began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 on Tuesday night. The Centers for Disease Control signed off on a recommendation to administer Pfizer's child-sized dose to kids earlier in the day. Members of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to...
HARTFORD, CT
we-ha.com

Four From West Hartford Named to Board of Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford

The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford has announced new members to its Board of Trustees. Four community leaders – all from West Hartford – have joined the Board of Trustees for the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford. Merrill Mandell, Chair of the Governance Committee, presented the nominations at the Jewish Community Foundation’s recent annual meeting. The Board voted and approved the following:
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Register

'A Connecticut Party' finds middle ground in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Earlier this year, town council member Lee Gold left the Republican party and revived the A Connecticut Party along with independents and other former Republicans. “I almost feel like the party left me,” Gold said. “I ran two years ago as a moderate. I was very clear...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

69K+
Followers
41K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy