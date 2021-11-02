CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban deny reports of former govt security personnel joining IS

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): The Taliban has denied reports that former Afghan security forces have joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News on Tuesday. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained...

www.birminghamstar.com

WORLD

