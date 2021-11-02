Taliban deny reports of former govt security personnel joining IS

Podcast with Dr. Jarrod Sadulski, Faculty Member, Criminal Justice and. Dr. Mahmut Cengiz, Faculty Member, Terrorism, Transnational Crime and Corruption Center. Since the Taliban overthrew Afghan security forces when the U.S. withdrew, there has been widespread international concern about Afghanistan’s stability and regional security. In this episode, AMU’s Dr. Jarrod Sadulski talks to counterterrorism and international relations expert Dr. Mahmut Cengiz about the history of the Taliban and the rise of multiple terrorism factions in Afghanistan. Learn about the terrorism capacity of the Taliban, ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K, and Al-Qaeda as well as their financial resources and what countries are backing these terrorist organizations. Also hear predictions for the future of Afghanistan and the likelihood of terrorist threats to the U.S. and other countries who are opposed to these terror organizations controlling Afghanistan.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO