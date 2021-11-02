CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refiner Marathon posts quarterly profit on robust fuel demand

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Marathon Petroleum Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Tuesday as a rebound in fuel consumption helped the largest U.S. refiner tide over the surging cost of crude oil. Other U.S....

95.5 FM WIFC

PostNL’s third-quarter earnings fall as parcel boom slows

(Reuters) – Dutch postal group PostNL on Monday posted third-quarter core profit in line with expectations citing slower international volume growth and disruptions in the global supply chain. The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, reported normalised earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of...
95.5 FM WIFC

BAE Systems sticks to guidance for 2021 earnings growth

LONDON (Reuters) -British defence company BAE Systems stuck to guidance for earnings to grow by 3% to 5% this year over 2020’s result and said that demand for its products and services remained high. BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, also said that so...
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
Houston Chronicle

Oxy posts first profitable quarter in more than 2 years

Occidental Petroleum posted its first profitable quarter in more than two years as the economic recovery from the global pandemic lifted crude demand and prices, bolstering the oil giant’s bottom line. The Houston independent producer on Thursday said it made $638 million during the third quarter, up from losses of...
95.5 FM WIFC

Occidental to increase dividend payments after cutting debt -CEO

HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp will increase its fixed dividend payments to shareholders after cutting its debt levels to $25 billion, Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on Friday. “We are going to get there sooner than we expected,” Hollub told analysts on a call to comment...
Reading Eagle

Letter: Many misplace blame for rising price of fuel

Recent letters to the editor have blamed rising gas prices on the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline by the Biden administration. Numerous analysts and news organizations have flagged this argument as false. With the first three phases of the Keystone Pipeline System completed, crude oil from the dirty tar...
SKIFT

Airbnb Posts Best Quarter Ever, Shattering Records for Profits and Revenue

The travel recovery is on in many parts of the world, and Airbnb got a nice chunk of it. Its strategy is to capitalize on the long-term stays' trend, and to increase awareness about hosting opportunities. Driven by Covid vaccinations and the easing of travel restrictions in parts of the...
Shore News Network

Conocophillips posts quarterly profit on crude price rally

(Reuters) – Conocophillips reported a third-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, thanks to a rebound in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels. Oil prices have climbed nearly 63% since the beginning of the year, driven by a rise in global demand and on supply bottlenecks, pushing Brent above $86 to its highest in nearly three years. The rally has been accompanied by sky-high gas prices around the world.
jwnenergy.com

Refiners are less pressed to shut down plants as fuel demand rebounds

After several years of plant closures and conversions to make renewable fuel, the pressure on American refiners to shut down excess capacity is easing as gasoline demand nears pre-pandemic levels and supplies dwindle. Since 2019, North American refiners have reduced crude-processing capacity by about 1.25 million barrels a day, according...
Houston Chronicle

Huntsman Corp. posts third-quarter profit

Chemical-maker Huntsman Corp. on Friday said profit and revenues rose in the third quarter, as the industry continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The Woodlands company said it made $209 million in the third quarter, compared with a $48 million profit during the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased to $2.29 billion, a 53 percent increase from $1.51 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
