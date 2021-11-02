CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tesla Inc is recalling nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles sold since 2017 because a communication error may cause a false forward-collision warning or...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

