CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Therapist funded by Captain Tobias says ‘I will do everything to make him proud’

By Dave Higgens
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iq0LI_0cjxkmNT00
Tobias Weller has raised more than £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

A therapist employed with money raised by inspirational fundraiser “Captain” Tobias Weller has said: “I will do everything I can over the coming weeks and months to make him proud.”

Tobias, 10, who has cerebral palsy and autism, was nicknamed “Captain” after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to start raising money during the pandemic lockdowns.

He completed his third challenge in September and has so far raised more than £150,000 for his school and The Children’s Hospital Charity, in his home town of Sheffield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irlSS_0cjxkmNT00
Tobias Weller crosses the finish line in Sheffield in September, at the end of his year-long Ironman Challenge (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The money raised for the hospital has funded a two-year position for an exercise and physical activity therapist at the Ryegate Centre at the hospital.

The first person to fill the position is Reece Goodwin, from Rotherham who works alongside physiotherapists and occupational therapists at the centre and said it is his “dream job”.

The 25-year-old said: “I would like to say a special thank you to Tobias and his mum for all they’ve achieved and for making my role here possible.

“I saw them on TV at the time and their example gave me a huge lift, but I never thought I’d be involved in continuing their legacy.

“I’ve met Tobias, he’s quite a character, and it’s lovely to be here because of him. I will do everything I can over the coming weeks and months to make him proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rROn3_0cjxkmNT00
Reece Goodwin’s role as an exercise and physical activity therapist at the Ryegate Centre has been funded by ‘Captain’ Tobias Weller (The Children’s Hospital Charity/PA) (PA Media)

He added: “For me, it’s a really exciting opportunity to give back and help children become more active. I have cerebral palsy, so I have personal experience on how to help children with neurological conditions.

“It’s really rewarding, not only to offer help and support, but to take families through the kind of challenges I’ve had to overcome and give them hope. It’s a dream job for me and, although it’s a very new role, everyone here has been so willing to help me settle in.”

Tobias’s fundraising challenges have been followed around the UK and praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill.

And, in December, he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event and met the 100-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvRL7_0cjxkmNT00
Tobias Weller won the Young Unsung Hero Award 2020 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

His most recent challenge involved an Ironman completed over the course of a year, involving 180km on his trike, a 4km swim and running the length of a full marathon.

Speaking when the hospital charity announced the therapy role, Tobias said: “It makes me feel magnificent. If another child managed to achieve what I have achieved because of my fundraising I will be chuffed to bits.”

His mother, Ruth Garbutt, said: “The Ryegate Centre plays a huge part in Tobias’s ongoing care. He has visited regularly since he was less than a year old, seeing a range of therapists and consultants who endeavour to help Tobias progress as much as possible.

“It is quite overwhelming to know that Tobias has raised money that will, potentially, change the lives of other children.”

More details about The Children’s Hospital Charity are available at https://www.tchc.org.uk/

Tobias’s fundraising efforts have also benefited his school – Paces School in Sheffield, which is a specialist centre for people with cerebral palsy and motor disorders.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC
BBC

Oxford college to receive £155m donation from Vietnamese company

An Oxford University college has agreed to receive a "transformative" donation of £155m from a Vietnamese conglomerate. Linacre College said it signed a memorandum of understanding with SOVICO Group on Sunday in Edinburgh. It plans to change its name to Thao College following the first £50m gift. The company is...
COLLEGES
The Hollywood Gossip

Isabel Roloff Nears Due Date, Says: I'm Proud of These Stretch Marks!

Isabel Roloff has an important message for all expecting mothers out there. Heck, for all women in general, really. The wife of former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff -- who is pregnant with the couple's first child -- has long been an advocate for mental health advocacy. Isabel...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Who is Bill and Melinda Gates‘ youngest daughter Phoebe?

Bill and Melinda Gates’ family has been in the news more than ever following news of their divorce in May. The former couple shares three children, their eldest Jennifer, 25, son Rory, 22, and their youngest, Phoebe, 19. Jennifer recently married Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassaf and her lavish wedding made headlines and she now has over half a million followers on Instagram. Their son values his privacy and keeps his socials private. But what about Phoebe? Here’s what we know about the teen.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Ennis Hill
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Serious mistakes hidden by scandal-hit maternity trust

Serious mistakes in the care of mothers and babies at a scandal-hit NHS hospital were kept hidden from regulators and senior health bosses.A new inquiry into poor maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, one of the largest in England, has now started its work and it will investigate how mistakes were incorrectly downgraded in a way that meant the trust avoided scrutiny.This is thought to include baby deaths, stillbirths and children suffering brain damage during birth.It meant incidents were not reported to NHS England or local health bosses and gave the impression there were fewer mistakes happening on the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Indy100

Life-sized cake of Sir David Attenborough unveiled at Birmingham show

A life-sized Sir David Attenborough has been unveiled amongst the culinary delights at the Cake International show in Birmingham. Cake artists across the UK collaborated on the many-tiered creation to mark the naturalist and broadcaster’s 95th birthday. Stephanie Would, a West Yorkshire-based artist, said: “David Attenborough is a legend in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Occupational Therapist
The Independent

We need a bold new type of NHS – the National Housing Service

At some point, we are going to have to admit that the British dream has failed. If the American dream is about the equality of opportunity based on individual goals, its British equivalent is our addiction to homeownership and the way in which aspiration has become synonymous with bricks and mortar.In Britain, your social value is largely judged by whether or not you’re on the housing ladder; it is a status symbol and a class indicator. But it needn’t be this way. This isn’t some communist call to arms, demanding that the state seize all property, but I certainly will...
SOCIETY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: When the unexpected happens

One day I was at work, and the next my world was upended when we found out my husband didn’t just have a headache, he had a brain tumor. There is simply no way to plan for such unexpected situations. When a health crisis happens, we drop everything to be with that family member who […] The post Commentary: When the unexpected happens appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Charities
Indy100

Indy100

114K+
Followers
6K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy