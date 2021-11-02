CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coinbase acquires Indian AI startup to improve customer service

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase acquires Indian AI startup to improve customer service. Is ‘Bitcoin season’ real or a maximalist theory? By Cointelegraph - Nov 02, 2021. With Bitcoin (BTC) continuing to...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Uber Teams Up With Serve Robotics for Deliveries

Investing.com — Serve Robotics announced Monday that it has teamed up with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER ) to bring robotic deliveries to Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles. Shares of Uber dipped 1.3% on Monday. Serve Robotics designs, develops, and operates zero-emission robots that it says serve people in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
investing.com

Coty Gains on KKR Deal, Strong Earnings and Higher Guidance

Investing.com – Coty stock (NYSE: COTY ) climbed more than 8% in Monday’s premarket trading on stronger guidance, better-than-expected earnings and a balance sheet rejig. Under a deal with KKR, Coty will sell around 4.7% in hair-care maker Wella to the PE giant, cutting its stake to 25.9%. In return, KKR will redeem a little over half of its remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing the company's share count. That deal will generate annual savings of around $65 million, Coty said.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Regulatory Support Accelerates Cryptocurrency Mining Operations

Businesses are becoming increasingly open minded in regards to using cryptocurrencies for official operations. After several months of complicated market conditions for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and other digital assets are rising in value once again. Generally, the acceptance of digital currencies as a payment or as an investment opportunity is becoming more common around the world.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

AMD Soars as Meta Picks Its Data Center Chips for Facebook

Investing.com – Advanced Micro Devices stock (NASDAQ: AMD ) climbed more than 7% Monday on landing a contract with Facebook-parent Meta (NASDAQ: FB ) that would allow the former to put its chips in Facebook’s data centers. The chipmaker held its Accelerated Data Center Premiere event today, when it made...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

QuantumScape Stock Soars 21% Following $7.5bn EV Charging Network Investment

Investing.com — Shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS ) climbed more than 22% on Monday, to around $37.89. The only stock-specific news announced on Monday is that the lithium battery technology company has secured a campus in San Jose, Calif., a place it described as being the future hub of its upcoming manufacturing activities.
SAN JOSE, CA
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Blackstone to Invest $250M in Autolus Therapeutics

Investing.com — U.K.-based biopharmaceutical firm Autolus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced Monday that Blackstone (NYSE:BX) will invest as much as $250 million in the company to support Autolus' advancement of its drug to treat a serious form of leukemia. Autolus shares rose 28% above Friday's close at $7.15. The product candidate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cdcgamingreports.com

Focus on PayNearMe: Acquiring and retaining customers with better onboarding

Gaming operators are pouring billions of dollars into player acquisition. There are ads for sportsbooks and online casinos wooing potential customers through seemingly fantastic promotions:. Bet $1 and win $100. Get instant free play. Sign up now!. But promotions mean nothing if players are one-time visitors. Or, if players enter...
GAMBLING
mobihealthnews.com

Contributed: Improving healthcare productivity with automation and opportunities for startups

As healthcare organizations continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they face a new operating reality. Labor displacement, financial uncertainty and new production demands have disrupted day-to-day operations. Healthcare providers, payers and life sciences are seeking technology to help improve workforce productivity. The search has boosted tailwinds for...
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Customer-Centric Airline Services

Low-cost Irish airline Ryanair has announced that it will be releasing a suite of new digital customer services in an effort to improve travelers' booking and flying experiences with the brand. The new services being introduced include the Day of Travel app assistant, the Digital Self-Service Hub, and myRyanair Wallet.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Alphabet launches Isomorphic Labs, an AI-driven drug discovery startup

Google parent company Alphabet announced a new venture Thursday that plans to accelerate the drug discovery process using advances in artificial intelligence. Dubbed Isomorphic Labs, the commercial venture plans to build off Alphabet's DeepMind AI research incubator, and it shares that venture's founder and CEO, Demis Hassabis. "The pandemic has...
BUSINESS
CNET

Coinbase is testing a subscription service that waives trading fees

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is testing a subscription service that doesn't charge trading fees, the company said in a statement Wednesday. "Customers in the test group will have the ability to buy, sell, and convert digital currencies on the Coinbase platform without a Coinbase fee for each trade (spread fees still apply)," a Coinbase spokesperson said in a statement. "Right now we are still in early stages so everything about the future product experience will be shaped by the feedback we receive from our users."
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Coinbase is trying out a subscription service for customers that would include no-fee trading, report says

Coinbase is testing a new subscription service that would include enhanced support and fee-less trading. Coinbase, a crypto exchange with more than 68 million users, is launching the service called Coinbase One to a small number of users at first, the Block first reported. The new service would include priority phone support, including on weekends and holidays, as well as zero-fee trading, the Block said.
MARKETS

