Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round

finextra.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarabut Gateway, the Dubai headquartered Open Banking platform, has concluded a $12 million pre-Series A round, led by Tiger Global. With offices across Bahrain, UAE and UK, Tarabut Gateway went live with its API infrastructure in December 2019. In October 2020, the firm expanded...

www.finextra.com

finextra.com

Governance.com signs five-year digitalisation deal with Apex Group

Governance.com, the leading low-code process management platform for regulated companies, today announces the signing of a 5-year deal with global financial services provider Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex”), to implement a digital process management platform and systems. Starting with Apex Group’s Luxembourg-based entity, European Depositary Bank (“EDB”), Governance.com will deliver the...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Dubai First taps flybits and Mastercard for AI-based personal services

Today, Dubai First, which offers consumer services under First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Mastercard introduced an experiential consumer engagement platform for the first time in the Middle East and Africa region. The data-driven platform has enabled Dubai First to rapidly deploy and deliver hyper-personalized experiences to its customers. Driven...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

BIS appoints Innovation Hub heads for London, Nordic and Toronto Centres

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) today announced three new senior appointments to the BIS Innovation Hub, expanding its network to support central bank collaboration on new financial technology. Francesca Hopwood Road will lead the Hub's London Centre. She is currently Head of Regulation Technology and Advanced Analytics at the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Propelo Raises $12 Million Series A Funding, Unveils AI-Driven Engineering Excellence Platform

Propelo publicly launched an industry-first AI-driven engineering excellence platform to help businesses accelerate their software delivery. As most industries transform to become software-driven, modern engineering teams are leading the charge to make digital transformation a reality. However, the proliferation of DevOps tools and hybrid work has made it more challenging for engineering leaders to run their teams effectively.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

MX integrates with Q2 digital banking platform

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced its integration with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program, which is part of Q2 Innovation Studio. Through the integration, MX is now offering...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Neobank for the mass affluent Monument set to launch

Monument, a digital banking startup for the well-heeled, is set to launch in the UK as a fully-licenced deposit-taking institution following the lifting of regulatory restrictions by the Financial Conduct Authority. Monument is trageting the mass affluent market, estimated at approximately 4.8 million professionals with between £250,000 and £5 million...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Symbl.ai Raises $17 Million in Series A to Scale its Conversation Intelligence Platform for Developers

The additional capital will be used to accelerate the company’s product and technology roadmap and expand sales and marketing of its Conversation Intelligence platform. Symbl.ai, a developer-first platform providing a best-in-class Conversation Intelligence (CI) suite of APIs and developer tools, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round led by Great Point Ventures, with additional participation from current investors Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, Crosscut Ventures and Flying Fish Ventures. This new Series A investment, which is just a year from the company’s product launch and initial seed financing round of $4.7M, will be used to accelerate product development of its end-to-end CI platform, substantially grow Symbl.ai’s engineering and leadership teams, and expand sales and marketing to meet the growing demand for its offering. As part of the financing, Ray Lane, partner at Great Point Ventures and former President and COO of Oracle Corporation, will join Symbl.ai’s board of directors.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

British Business Investments commits £5m to Green Angel Syndicate

British Business Investments, a commercial subsidiary of the British Business Bank, today announces a new £5m commitment to green economy investor, Green Angel Syndicate, to support early-stage UK businesses operating in the green technology sector. The commitment is being made through the Regional Angels Programme, which seeks to reduce regional...
BUSINESS
Brewbound.com

Konvoy Group Completes $30 Million Series D Funding Round

Konvoy Group, an innovative keg rental solution provider, announced the successful closing of its Series D A$30m raise through a combination of equity and convertible note. This new capital will be used to accelerate the execution of Konvoy’s growth strategies. Funding will facilitate the growth of the business domestically, with...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PubNub Closes $65 Million Series E Investment Round as Real-Time Connected Experiences go Mainstream

New investment accelerates PubNub’s mission to make it easy for companies to deliver large-scale synchronous apps that are powering the Digital Economy. PubNub, the leading API platform for powering real-time connected experiences that bring people together for remote work, play, learning, and health, has raised a Series E funding round of approximately $65 million to capture increasing demand across a wide range of industries. Led by The Raine Group, with participation from firms including Sapphire Ventures, Scale Ventures, HPE, and Bosch, this financing round brings the company’s total funding amount to over $130 million.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

CarDekho Raises $250 Million in Pre-IPO Round

The largest car search platform in India, Cardekho, recently raised $250 million in what the company calls a pre-IPO round led by leapfrog investments. The funding bumps CarDekho above unicorn status with a $1.2 billion valuation. The company currently has a catalogue of more than 3,000 pre-owned cars for online purchases and hopes to expand with the new funding. Partner and co-head of South Asian investment for LeapFrog Stewart Langdon joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Danske Bank UK taps Aiia to launch multi-banking for businesses and corporates

Northern Bank Ltd, trading as Danske Bank UK is announcing that it has partnered up with the European open banking platform, Aiia (recently acquired by Mastercard) to deliver innovative digital solutions to help its more than 20.000 business and corporate customers through its business banking platform, District. The partnership will...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

TraderMade debuts forex data API portal

TraderMade, one of the UK’s leading global specialists in financial market data, has announced the launch of a forex data API portal enabling users to manage their own data plans. The new flagship platform provides forex data via a REST API and self-serving portal - offering the benefits of interactive...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

The Digital Investment Bank of the Future: Republic Looks to Expand in the UK, Europe, and Asia Following $150 Million Series B

Investment crowdfunding platform Republic is on a roll. After launching in 2016 as a funding portal providing access to capital to early-stage firms under Reg CF, Republic is now catering to both accredited and non-accredited investors while managing a growing number of investment verticals and community-driven projects. First, it was...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

PDX Coin develops crypto-to-fiat banking app

PDX Coin today announced it is developing a new global digital banking platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. The high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform delivers a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk. PDX Coin is currently offering the first pre-sale of its native currency token through the P2PB2B.io cryptocurrency exchange. The first exchange-led token sale will take place Dec. 1-14, 2021.
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Moonfare raises $125 million Series C

Moonfare, the leading digital private equity investment platform for individual investors, announced today that it has raised $125 million in Series C funding, led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. Moonfare will use the funding to continue to develop innovative investment solutions and accelerate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finextra.com

TP Icap appoints Sebastien Rozes as Emea CEO

TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, announces that it has appointed Sebastien Rozes as Regional CEO for EMEA, subject to FCA approval. Sebastien, based in London, is a highly experienced financial services professional having spent more than 30 years working globally for leading institutions including BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch, ABN AMRO, ABN AMRO-Rothschild, RBS and most recently MUFG.
BUSINESS

