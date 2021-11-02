CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Luigi’s Mansion Sets Coming to LEGO Super Mario Bros.

nintendojo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO Super Mario Bros. continues to be a runaway success for both Nintendo and LEGO. So much so that there are little signs of the line of toys slowing down. Case in point: a new Luigi’s Mansion expansion is coming January 1, 2022! You can take a glimpse in...

www.nintendojo.com

videogameschronicle.com

Just in time for Halloween, Luigi’s Mansion Lego is here

Nintendo and Lego have marked Halloween by announcing a new range of Luigi’s Mansion Lego sets. The sets, which despite being revealed during Halloween aren’t actually planned to release until January 1, 2022, include three packs featuring characters and items from Nintendo’s spooky platformer-puzzle series. The Lab and Poltergust set...
VIDEO GAMES
fox40jackson.com

Super Mario Bros. 2 video game sells for $88K at auction

Some retro video games are selling for big bucks. An auction house recently revealed that a new-in-box copy of Super Mario Brothers 2 for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for over $80,000. Nintendo Entertainment System with Controller and Game (iStock) The Harritt Group Inc. auction house and real estate company...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

three sets of Luigi’s Mansion announced for Halloween – Nerd4.life

LEGO Super Mario continues to expand. On the occasion of the Halloween celebrations, Nintendo has announced the arrival of three new sets dedicated to the series Luigi’s Mansion, complete with a presentation trailer that you can admire in the player above. The sets will include King Boo, Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poltergust Expansion Set#Lego Press
GeekTyrant

Watch Incredible SUPER MARIO BROS. Bass Cover

Charles Berthoud is an incredible bassist and his latest video, Super Mario Lvl. 9999, shows off his skills. It is truly unreal watching how good this guy is at the bass, I really couldn’t believe my eyes watching it. So check out this video of his cover of the Super Mario Bros. theme song and then go see the rest of his channel for other amazing videos.
MUSIC
videochums.com

New Super Mario Bros. Wii Secret Exits

2-4 Near the end of the level with the Propeller Suit, jump off the platform with a Spiny on it as soon as the wind starts blowing and shake the controller to spin with your Propellerhead Suit. Do the manoeuvre right and you'll hit the wall. Then, wall-jump to gain a bit of extra height and the wind will push you over the wall where the secret exit awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Super Mario 64 Lego Question Mark Block is all about secrets

One of the more memorable aspects of video game classic Super Mario 64 was discovering the game’s variety of secrets. Chasing a rabbit through the basement, only to accidentally dive through the wall, was a revelation. And it’s that secret element — and the sense of awe and novelty it inspires — that forms the basis for the fabulous new Mario 64 Lego set, the Question Mark Block.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Spooky Capcom Halloween Sale

Capcom is having a big sale on horror games to celebrate Halloween! Devil May Cry 1-3, Onimusha: Warriors, and various Resident Evil games are all at discounted prices for a limited time. Treat yourself to some Capcom games at deep discounts for a limited time!. 🎃 Steam: https://t.co/EMXDJiy5yU. 🍬 Switch:...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo And LEGO Reveal Brand New Super Mario Expansion Sets

Following on from last week's surprise announcement of Luigi's Mansion sets, Lego has now revealed some exciting new Super Mario expansion sets. Nintendo shared this news on its social media accounts, which also confirms they'll be arriving early on in 2022. Check them out above and below. As you can see, some familiar faces return.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

LEGO Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set provides ghost-hunting play

Enjoy hours of creativity and fun with the LEGO Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set. Recommended for people aged six and over, you can suit up with the Poltergust and attach a nozzle or the Strobulb accessory. Then, switch on the button to activate the Poltergust to catch the energy: the Gold Ghost. You can then collect a coin reward from the machine in the lab. You’ll also need to communicate with Professor E. Gadd to check out the potions, but be careful to not get positioned. Moreover, this set includes figures of Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost for Luigi. Plus, you’ll receive a lab machine for collecting digital coin rewards. This includes a start plate that triggers various background music, a toolbox, and a lab table with potions to build. Overall, maneuver your way into the frightful mansion and watch out for Boo.
VIDEO GAMES
leoweekly.com

Southern Indiana Copy Of ‘Super Mario Bros. 2’ Sells For $88,550

A near mint edition copy of the 1988 video game “Super Mario Bros. 2” — which, despite not having today’s graphics, is the most trippy and strange entry in Nintendo’s flagship series — sold for a staggering $88,550, thanks to a random find in the back of a Southern Indiana closet.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

LEGO Super Mario getting new Expansion Sets, including Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car

It’s been revealed that three new Expansion Sets are joining the LEGO Super Mario line – specifically Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car Expansion Set, Dorrie’s Beachfront Expansion Set, Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set, and the fourth series of Character Packs. Little is actually known at this time since Nintendo only...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Next Nintendo Console Launches in “20XX”

While Nintendo Switch OLED Model just launched a little less than a month ago, the Switch line of consoles has already been on the market since 2017. That’s four years, and with PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles already available, many have been wondering what will be the next hardware to come from Nintendo. While many details about the successor to Switch are nebulous at best, we know one thing for certain: the next Nintendo hardware will launch in the year 20XX.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Says Animated Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Almost Done

The announcement was recently made that Chris Pratt would be leading an all-star voice cast on the new animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination, and now according to co-producer and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the movie is almost complete. During a Q&A session at the end of a financial results meeting, the game director said that the first cut of the movie is complete but needs some refining. In comments translated on Twitter by investment advisor David Gibson, Miyamoto commented that there is a "very good feeling" internally about the movie but they want to make sure that it "does not betray customers," and they are still polishing the final cut.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Bits & Bytes: 64

Bits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. Nintendo 64 is on...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Switch Online Has Reached 32 Million Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has just recently launched, but even prior to this addition to the service, things were already looking up. In its latest Corporate Management Briefing, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online has now exceeded 32 million subscribers. This figure is current as of September 2021, so a month prior to the launch of the Expansion Pack tier.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update Is Live

If you missed it, the massive Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was actually released yesterday! With it, came A LOT of additions to the game! This will be the game’s final free update, a bit bitter sweet, but there is a lot within it to keep us happy for some time.
VIDEO GAMES

