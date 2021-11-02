Luigi’s Mansion Sets Coming to LEGO Super Mario Bros.

Enjoy hours of creativity and fun with the LEGO Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set. Recommended for people aged six and over, you can suit up with the Poltergust and attach a nozzle or the Strobulb accessory. Then, switch on the button to activate the Poltergust to catch the energy: the Gold Ghost. You can then collect a coin reward from the machine in the lab. You’ll also need to communicate with Professor E. Gadd to check out the potions, but be careful to not get positioned. Moreover, this set includes figures of Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost for Luigi. Plus, you’ll receive a lab machine for collecting digital coin rewards. This includes a start plate that triggers various background music, a toolbox, and a lab table with potions to build. Overall, maneuver your way into the frightful mansion and watch out for Boo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO