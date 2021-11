Every election offers something of great importance. Casting a ballot is meant to be an affirmation of how one wants the next two or four years to play out. Most elections end with an elected official assuming office. However, the Constitutional Amendment and Joint General and Special Elections are not preoccupied with slogans or larger-than-life personalities. Instead, the identity of Texas’ premiere piece of legislation is at stake and deserves the care and attention of all state citizens.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO