In terms of surprise announcements, on the 20th anniversary for the Japanese release of Pikmin, we didn’t see a Niantic developed mobile app called Pikmin Bloom coming. You’d be forgiven for watching the trailer (below) and still not being entirely sure what it is, so let’s explain: the idea is basically that with this app, it’ll encourage you to go for a wander and get some fresh air. It’s a step counter that lets you collect Pikmin while you walk and make flowers bloom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO