Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance DLC Available Now

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK WITH MUSIC BY COMPOSER RICHARD JACQUES AND SPACE RIDER BY STAR-LORD BAND AVAILABLE NOW!. The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix (the creators of 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in control of the universe’s least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game. Additionally, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO