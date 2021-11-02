CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance DLC Available Now

nintendojo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an ambitious prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It tells the story of Link and his fellow Guardians as they attempted to defeat Ganon the...

www.nintendojo.com

hardcoregamer.com

Fanatical Guardian Bundle 4 Now Available

A new Guardian Bundle has hit Fanatical with a massive deal on several games in different tiers and quite a few genres. The first tier gets you A Hole in the Wall, Sumoman and Shape of the World. Here, you get a gorgeous pixel-art platformer, a bizarre physics-based physics platformer and a first-person exploration game with bold colors. There’s a lot of value and quality here for only $1, but it gets better from there.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC Preloading Is Now Available

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans eager to start designing some vacation homes can now preload the upcoming DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise. It's set for release on November 5, but you can download it now to ensure you can start playing right away next Friday. Happy Home Paradise is the...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Now Available on PS4 and Xbox One; Free Cow Costume DLC, Hanako Cow Plush

Publisher XSEED Games has announced that Story of Seasons Friends of Mineral Town is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside its PC and Nintendo Switch releases. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a remake of the 2003 Game Boy Advance title of the same name. The game is labeled as a complete remake of the original, which includes everything fans loved about that release and some new quality-of-life features.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise New Hairstyles Now Available as Free DLC

Capcom has released a total of three new hairstyles in Monster Hunter Rise as a series of free DLC. Players can obtain the new hairstyles by redeeming them through the Nintendo eShop. From there, players only need to speak to Senri the Mailman to have the free new hairstyles available for their hunter in Monster Hunter Rise. Additionally, Capcom released a short video through the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, showcasing these new haircuts.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Graveyard Keeper – Better Save Soul DLC Now Available on PC

TinyBuild and Lazy Bear Games have released the Better Save Soul DLC for their cemetery management sim, Graveyard Keeper. Editor’s Note: This article contains affiliate links to GamersGate. Buying a game through these links supports Niche Gamer. This new story DLC introduces players to Euric, a shady character that offers...
VIDEO GAMES
themainstreetmouse.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Original Video Game Soundtrack Now Available!

MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK WITH MUSIC BY COMPOSER RICHARD JACQUES AND SPACE RIDER BY STAR-LORD BAND AVAILABLE NOW!. The latest from Marvel, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix (the creators of 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in control of the universe’s least likely heroes. As fans have come to expect, the world of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot is full of incredible music and this game is no different – two soundtrack releases feature original music written for the game. Additionally, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy playlist features 30 iconic licensed tracks from legendary artists such as Mötley Crüe, Bonnie Tyler, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, BLONDIE, and many more. All songs on the playlist will also be featured in the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Platinum Games’ Hideki Kamiya’s Very Sorry Stream Tonight 8pm PST

Today, Platinum Games will be hosting a live stream on YouTube called “SOL CRESTA: Hideki Kamiya’s Very Sorry Stream” on their upcoming shooting game. It will start at 8pm PST! It is estimated to last about one hour. Check out the official blog for more details. This Tuesday, we will...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Siliconera

SAO Alicization Lycoris DLC Expansion Now Available

The first DLC expansion for Bandai Namco’s RPG Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is now available for purchase. Last teased at Tokyo Game Show 2021, the Blooming of Forget-Me-Not expansion is priced at $24.99 and can now be purchased on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A launch...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands DLC Now Available

Developer Zenimax Online Studios has finally released the Deadlands DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online. Update 32 (v7.2.5) brings a lot of new content and massive changes to the base game and the recently deployed DLC. Read on to find out the best things about Deadlands. New Zone. The title...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Solasta: Crown of the Magister's Primal Calling DLC now available

Tactical Adventures has today released the first major DLC offering for Solasta: Crown of the Magister, titled Primal Calling, priced at $9.99. The DLC adds two new playable classes to the CRPG with the Druid and Barbarian, along with subclasses for each. Primal Calling also adds Half-Orc ancestry and a new Wanderer questline.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Next Nintendo Console Launches in “20XX”

While Nintendo Switch OLED Model just launched a little less than a month ago, the Switch line of consoles has already been on the market since 2017. That’s four years, and with PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series consoles already available, many have been wondering what will be the next hardware to come from Nintendo. While many details about the successor to Switch are nebulous at best, we know one thing for certain: the next Nintendo hardware will launch in the year 20XX.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

More LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets Coming in 2022

You didn’t think Mario was going to let Luigi have all the fun, did you? While the younger plumber will be getting his own Luigi’s Mansion expansion sets early next year, LEGO Super Mario’s nominal hero will be getting some new sets of his own, as well. Nintendo announced that three new sets as well as series four of the Character Packs will be coming to stores in the first part of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Reviewing Age of Calamity’s Disappointing Wave 2 DLC in The Champions’ Cast Episode 186!

The second batch of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, called Guardian of Remembrance, dropped last month, promising new vignettes, playable characters, stages, abilities, and more. Was the DLC a smashing success? Well, not exactly. This week, come listen to the gang as they lay out their problems with Age of Calamity’s story, discuss the new playable characters, go over the missions and where they fell short, ponder the timing of introducing ultimate weapons, and wonder out loud “what was the point of it all”?
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Red Solstice 2: Survivors Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC Now Available

A new DLC for Red Solstice 2: Survivors called the Howell-Barrex Inc. is now available. There is a wealth of new additions from this DLC, such as a new class and a new mech. There is a new class in this top-down strategy game called the Engineer. This multi-talented individual provides you with new tactical options that can help you keep invaders at bay. Among these are the ability to create electric walls and flamethrower turrets.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Switch Online Has Reached 32 Million Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has just recently launched, but even prior to this addition to the service, things were already looking up. In its latest Corporate Management Briefing, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online has now exceeded 32 million subscribers. This figure is current as of September 2021, so a month prior to the launch of the Expansion Pack tier.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
SHOPPING
nintendojo.com

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 Update Is Live

If you missed it, the massive Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update was actually released yesterday! With it, came A LOT of additions to the game! This will be the game’s final free update, a bit bitter sweet, but there is a lot within it to keep us happy for some time.
VIDEO GAMES

