BELFRY — Johnson Central has plenty of horses to hand the ball off to and one of the state’s top offensive lines to run behind. This combo was on display Friday night as the Golden Eagles visited Belfry and knocked off its mountain-counterpart 48-22. Johnson Central spread the wealth Friday night as three different players combined for seven rushing TDs as the Golden Eagles ran for 362 yards on 46 carries.

BELFRY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO