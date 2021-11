BUCKLEYS CREEK — Belfry picked up a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-12) win over Pike Central last Thursday night to capture the 60th District championship. The Lady Pirates and Lady Hawks both advanced to the 15th Region Tournament at Johnson Central. The 15th Region Tournament was scheduled to get underway Monday evening with Belfry taking on host Johnson Central at 6:30 p.m. and 58th District champion Floyd Central taking on East Ridge in the second game of the night. Those games finished too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.

