Drinks

Diageo to build $75 million distillery to make its first Chinese single-malt whisky

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Diageo said on Tuesday it is building a $75 million distillery in China to make its first ever single-malt whiskey of a Chinese origin, as it looks to tap into the spirit’s growing demand in the world’s largest beverage alcohol market. Located in the...

