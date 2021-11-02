CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil rises on demand outlook despite China fuel reserves release

By Laura Sanicola
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nov 2): Oil prices settled higher on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by No. 1 world energy consumer China. Brent crude...

MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
State
Illinois State
CNBC

Oil gains on rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand

Brent crude was up 8 cents at $83.51 a barrel by 0220 GMT, after gaining 0.8% on Monday. U.S. oil was up 10 cents at $82.03, also after a 0.8% gain the previous day. Oil prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand.
StreetInsider.com

Oil edges up on rising demand forecasts, ahead of U.S. price outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery boosted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. The rally came ahead of the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) release of oil and gasoline price...
investing.com

Oil Down, but Strong Fuel Demand, Economic Recovery Outlook Caps Losses

Investing.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia. However, stronger fuel demand as the U.S. passed a massive infrastructure bill capped losses for the black liquid. Brent oil futures was down 0.22% to $83.25 by 11:55 PM ET (4:55 AM GMT) and WTI futures inched down 0.09% to $81.86.
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Birmingham Star

Oil prices rise on high demand & OPEC+ decision

Oil prices were climbing on Monday morning, as Saudi Arabia signals strong demand and investors digest the decision by OPEC+ to stick to its output boost plan. The price of global benchmark Brent crude January futures grew by 84 cents or 1% to $83.58 a barrel by 06:09 GMT, trading data shows. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 95 cents or 1.2% to $82.22. Both benchmarks reversed last week's losses of 2% and 3% respectively.
theedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks go guarded ahead of US inflation test

SYDNEY (Nov 8): Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as risk assets found support from the upbeat US October payrolls report, but faced another test later in the week from a reading on US inflation that could spook the rate horses. The congressional passage of a long-delayed US$1 trillion...
AFP

Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas. Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's forex reserves rise in October

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves rose to 3.2176 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of October, up 17 billion U.S. dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Sunday. The volume went up 0.53 percent from the end of September, said the State Administration of Foreign...
China
Country
Iraq
realcleardefense.com

China Consolidates Rare Earth Supply Chain

Peng Huagang, secretary general of China’ State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, confirmed last month that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will “promote the restructuring of rare earths to create a world-class company.” While it remains unclear what this “restructuring” entails, Peng’s declaration indicates the CCP will not stand by as the United States and its allies seek to diminish their reliance on China for rare earth elements.
