U.S. Envoy Says Sudan's Military Exercised 'Restraint' at Protests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States' special envoy for the Horn of Africa said on Tuesday that the Sudanese military had shown "restraint" in its response to demonstrations on Saturday, which he said was a sign of potential for a return to power sharing with civilians. Jeffrey Feltman briefed reporters...

Axios

U.S. freezes aid to Sudan over military coup

The Biden administration froze a $700 million aid package to Sudan after a military coup on Monday threatened to end the country's transition toward democracy. Driving the news: At least three protesters have been killed and dozens wounded in the chaotic scenes that followed the announcements from Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's ruling council, dissolving the government and declaring a state of emergency.
IBTimes

Ethiopian Govt Vows To Fight On In 'Existential War'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. "This is not a country that crumbles under foreign propaganda! We are fighting an...
US News and World Report

Sudan's Doctors Committee: Two Shot Dead in Protests at Military Takeover

(Reuters) - The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said two people had died of gunshot wounds after being shot by military forces during protests against a military takeover on Monday. The doctors union wrote on its Facebook page that at least 80 people were injured. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing...
Shore News Network

Hope for path out of Sudan’s crisis in days, U.N. envoy says

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – National and international mediation efforts working to solve Sudan’s political crisis are expected to bear fruit in coming days, the U.N. special envoy said on Monday. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet a week ago and arrested key politicians. Hamdok remains under...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar military's torture widespread

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Military says Sudan's detained PM allowed to return home

CAIRO — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife, who were detained after the military seized power in a coup, were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum, a military official said Tuesday. His release came after the international community condemned the coup and called on the military...
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan’s military takeover and the arrest of the country’s civilian leaders. He said on Twitter that they also discussed how the United States can best support the Sudanese...
CBS News

WorldView: Protests in Sudan after military coup; U.S. blames Iran for drone attack

Demonstrators took to the streets around Sudan's capital city after the country's top general seized power in a military coup. Meanwhile, a U.S. official said a drone attack on a military outpost in Syria where U.S. troops are based is believed to have been carried out by Iran, and a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Western nations appears to have been narrowly averted. Also, Japan's Princess Mako married her commoner boyfriend and forfeited her royal status following unusual scrutiny and criticism of the engagement. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international stories.
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
Shore News Network

U.S. envoy arrives in Sudan, Al-Arabiya TV says

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday to try to defuse a crisis following a coup last week by Sudan’s top general, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel reported. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s cabinet...
IBTimes

Pro-Iran Camp In Fresh Baghdad Demo After Deadly Clash

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian factions staged a fresh demonstration Saturday in the Iraqi capital over last month's election results, a day after at least one protester was killed in a clash with police. The demonstrations come while Iraq's numerous political parties negotiate to form coalitions and name a new...
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
The Independent

Sudan's top general says he won't run for office in new govt

Sudan’s top general has promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in 2023, two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup.The military leader behind the takeover, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement that he will not run for office does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government...
