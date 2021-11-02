CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
 6 days ago
GLASGOW, Scotland — World leaders promised to protect Earth's forests, cut methane emissions and help South Africa wean itself off coal at the U.N. climate summit Tuesday — part of a flurry of deals intended to avert catastrophic global warming. Britain hailed the commitment by over 100 countries to...

