CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Week 8 snap count: Cornerback, running back usage interesting

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKFem_0cjxbG4s00

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a very winnable game. Injuries always play a role, at least lately, for the Browns and Sunday was no different. On top of players like Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah already out, the team lost Jack Conklin and John Johnson III during the game.

Taking a look at snaps counts often finds some interesting totals after a game that are hard to discern while the game is going on. With missing players, it is interesting to see how snaps were divvied out.

Total snaps this week also told a tale. Pittsburgh had 74 snaps on offense while Cleveland only had 59. The inverse snaps totals then were true for each defense.

Snaps on Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bz2ZW_0cjxbG4s00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A week after carrying the load for the offense, D’Ernest Johnson was a very small part of the offense with the return of Nick Chubb. Jarvis Landry had the most snaps at wide receiver while David Njoku finally caught up with Austin Hooper at tight end.

Here are all the snap counts from the offense against the Steelers:

  • J Wills T 59 100%
  • J Bitonio G 59 100%
  • W Teller G 59 100%
  • J Tretter C 59 100%
  • B Mayfield QB 59 100%
  • J Landry WR 53 90%
  • O Beckham WR 43 73%
  • B Hance G 39 66%
  • A Hooper TE 38 64%
  • D Njoku TE 38 64%
  • R Higgins WR 33 56%
  • N Chubb RB 33 56%
  • H Bryant TE 23 39%
  • J Conklin T 21 36%
  • D Johnson RB 18 31%
  • D Felton RB 9 15%
  • A Schwartz WR 6 10%

Snaps on Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tvnm_0cjxbG4s00
(AP Photo/David Richard)

With Johnson going out, Anthony Walker took over the defensive play-calling once again leading to him being in for 100% of the snaps. Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome II carried the load at cornerback with Troy Hill only logging 44 snaps in the game.

Despite being questionable for the game, Jadeveon Clowney was out for 55 snaps, the same as Myles Garrett. Jordan Elliott played his highest number of plays so far this year in Week 8 while Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for 44 snaps to help replace the injured Takk McKinley.

  • A Walker LB 74 100%
  • G Williams CB 73 99%
  • R Harrison SS 72 97%
  • G Newsome CB 68 92%
  • M McDowell DT 58 78%
  • M Garrett DE 55 74%
  • J Clowney DE 55 74%
  • G Delpit SS 50 68%
  • M Jackson DT 50 68%
  • T Hill CB 44 59%
  • M Smith LB 40 54%
  • J Elliott DT 36 49%
  • M Wilson LB 30 41%
  • J Johnson FS 29 39%
  • J Jackson DE 23 31%
  • S Takitaki LB 22 30%
  • A Billings DT 18 24%
  • I Odenigbo DE 15 20%
  • T Harris CB 2 3%

Snaps on Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOzRk_0cjxbG4s00
(AP Photo/David Richard)

As always, a lot of players in on special teams but not as many snaps for some with only one field goal and one extra point kicked.

E Lee LB 17 89%

H Miller CB 15 79%

J Moffatt SS 13 68%

T Fields LB 13 68%

J Kelly RB 7 37%

J Gillan P 6 32%

C Hughlett LS 6 32%

C McLaughlin K 5 26%

J Hudson T 2 11%

M Dunn G 2 11%

J Wills T 2 11%

J Bitonio G 2 11%

W Teller G 2 11%

J Tretter C 1 5%

B Hance G 2 11%

H Bryant TE 10 53%

J Conklin T 1 5%

D Felton RB 15 79%

A Schwartz WR 9 47%

A Walker LB 4 21%

G Williams CB 2 11%

R Harrison SS 2 11%

G Newsome CB 2 11%

M Garrett DE 2 11%

J Clowney DE 2 11%

G Delpit SS 13 68%

M Jackson DT 1 5%

T Hill CB 4 21%

J Elliott DT 2 11%

M Wilson LB 15 79%

J Johnson FS 3 16%

S Takitaki LB 15 79%

A Billings DT 1 5%

T Harris CB 11 58%

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns Week#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Mayfield#Hooper Te#Walker#G Williams
Awful Announcing

“I’m not addressing that, Tony”: Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski’s response to Tony Grossi is the latest odd ESPN Cleveland moment

850 AM WKNR, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Cleveland, has come up a whole lot here over the years. A few of those moments include host Tony Rizzo challenging fans planning an 0-16 parade to a fight, contributor Sabrina Parr claiming Jabrill Peppers was “on the lean and the molly” (for the record, Peppers denied doing “whatever drugs” Parr claimed he did, and the station then parted ways with her and buried her rant behind a paywall), and host Aaron Goldhammer eating literal horse poop on air as part of a Baker Mayfield bet. But the most-regularly-appearing ESPN Cleveland figure in our archives is Tony Grossi.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Trent Dilfer: Baker Mayfield Needs To Study Drew Brees’ Tape

There is no official word on whether Baker Mayfield will play this Sunday for the Cleveland Browns. But if he happens to have a little downtime coming up, Trent Dilfer has a suggestion for him. Dilfer thinks Mayfield should watch films of Drew Brees and follow the example of the...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 7

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. DL Jadeveon Clowney 39 78% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 0.5 sack, 2 QH. DL Myles Garrett 33 66% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined). 1.5 sacks, 1...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Blake Hance the next man up again for Browns O-line

We're breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. — The Browns entered Sunday's game with a fully healthy offensive line for the first time since Week 4. It unfortunately lasted for a quarter and a half, as RT Jack Conklin suffered a dislocated elbow midway through the second quarter. He didn't return and it's unclear when he'll be back.
NFL
Canton Repository

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson reveals plans for touchdown celebration

BEREA — After scoring a touchdown in his breakout game against the Denver Broncos, Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson, tasked with replacing the production provided by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, confessed that he didn’t have a touchdown celebration. If anything, it points to how unassuming Johnson, a third-year player...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Browns Week 8 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

The Pittsburgh Steelers did just enough to get the 15-10 win in Cleveland in a low scoring game and improve to 4-3 coming off the bye week! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with the offense:. Steelers...
NFL
chatsports.com

Week 8 snap counts show young Steelers stepping up in big win over the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Cleveland and beat the Browns to improve to 4-3, pulling above .500 three weeks after many people had them dead and buried at 1-3. Let’s take a look at the players that made it happen. Offense. It’s always good when the offensive line and quarterback...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy