Browns Week 8 snap count: Cornerback, running back usage interesting

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a very winnable game. Injuries always play a role, at least lately, for the Browns and Sunday was no different. On top of players like Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah already out, the team lost Jack Conklin and John Johnson III during the game.

Taking a look at snaps counts often finds some interesting totals after a game that are hard to discern while the game is going on. With missing players, it is interesting to see how snaps were divvied out.

Total snaps this week also told a tale. Pittsburgh had 74 snaps on offense while Cleveland only had 59. The inverse snaps totals then were true for each defense.

Snaps on Offense

A week after carrying the load for the offense, D’Ernest Johnson was a very small part of the offense with the return of Nick Chubb. Jarvis Landry had the most snaps at wide receiver while David Njoku finally caught up with Austin Hooper at tight end.

Here are all the snap counts from the offense against the Steelers:

J Wills T 59 100%

J Bitonio G 59 100%

W Teller G 59 100%

J Tretter C 59 100%

B Mayfield QB 59 100%

J Landry WR 53 90%

O Beckham WR 43 73%

B Hance G 39 66%

A Hooper TE 38 64%

D Njoku TE 38 64%

R Higgins WR 33 56%

N Chubb RB 33 56%

H Bryant TE 23 39%

J Conklin T 21 36%

D Johnson RB 18 31%

D Felton RB 9 15%

A Schwartz WR 6 10%

Snaps on Defense

With Johnson going out, Anthony Walker took over the defensive play-calling once again leading to him being in for 100% of the snaps. Greedy Williams and Greg Newsome II carried the load at cornerback with Troy Hill only logging 44 snaps in the game.

Despite being questionable for the game, Jadeveon Clowney was out for 55 snaps, the same as Myles Garrett. Jordan Elliott played his highest number of plays so far this year in Week 8 while Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for 44 snaps to help replace the injured Takk McKinley.

A Walker LB 74 100%

G Williams CB 73 99%

R Harrison SS 72 97%

G Newsome CB 68 92%

M McDowell DT 58 78%

M Garrett DE 55 74%

J Clowney DE 55 74%

G Delpit SS 50 68%

M Jackson DT 50 68%

T Hill CB 44 59%

M Smith LB 40 54%

J Elliott DT 36 49%

M Wilson LB 30 41%

J Johnson FS 29 39%

J Jackson DE 23 31%

S Takitaki LB 22 30%

A Billings DT 18 24%

I Odenigbo DE 15 20%

T Harris CB 2 3%

Snaps on Special Teams

As always, a lot of players in on special teams but not as many snaps for some with only one field goal and one extra point kicked.

E Lee LB 17 89%

H Miller CB 15 79%

J Moffatt SS 13 68%

T Fields LB 13 68%

J Kelly RB 7 37%

J Gillan P 6 32%

C Hughlett LS 6 32%

C McLaughlin K 5 26%

J Hudson T 2 11%

M Dunn G 2 11%

J Wills T 2 11%

J Bitonio G 2 11%

W Teller G 2 11%

J Tretter C 1 5%

B Hance G 2 11%

H Bryant TE 10 53%

J Conklin T 1 5%

D Felton RB 15 79%

A Schwartz WR 9 47%

A Walker LB 4 21%

G Williams CB 2 11%

R Harrison SS 2 11%

G Newsome CB 2 11%

M Garrett DE 2 11%

J Clowney DE 2 11%

G Delpit SS 13 68%

M Jackson DT 1 5%

T Hill CB 4 21%

J Elliott DT 2 11%

M Wilson LB 15 79%

J Johnson FS 3 16%

S Takitaki LB 15 79%

A Billings DT 1 5%

T Harris CB 11 58%