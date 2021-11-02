CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

fidelity.com
 6 days ago

U.S. stock futures hovered and Treasury yields slipped after the Dow hit a fresh record a day earlier amid growing investor confidence about the economic recovery. Reserve Bank of Australia Abandons Key Stimulus Tool. The RBA said it would stop using yield caps and abandoned a view that its...

eresearch.fidelity.com

Comments / 0

Related
fidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: U.S. CPI Next Test for Markets After Robust Jobs Data

No major data expected; Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers; ECB annual conference on money markets; updates from Covestro, Henkel, Casino, Rheinmetall, Enel, SAS, AngloGold Ashanti, Daimler, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems. Opening Call:. Europe. faces a slightly negative start to a week in which U.S. consumer prices are expected to...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Markets Up on COVID Pill News

Great news on Friday morning kept markets buoyant to end yet another strong week in the markets: a better-than-expected Employment Situation and Unemployment Rate — not to mention excellent progress on a new Covid pill from Pfizer PFE— helped hoist the Nasdaq +0.20%, the S&P 500 +0.37% and the Dow +0.56% in the last full trading session. This capped off five solid weeks of strong market gains, and it continues into this Monday morning: the Dow is +140 points, the S&P 500 +10 and the Nasdaq +2 points in the pre-market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bonds#Infrastructure#Methane Emissions#Dow#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Rba#Congress#Social Spending#Democrats#Senate#Micron Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Portugal
CNN

There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
BUSINESS
fidelity.com

North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Jobs Data

Canada Labour Force Survey for October; U.S. Employment Report for October; Enbridge Inc. 3Q results. Stock futures wavered as investors awaited the monthly jobs report, seeking clues about the state of the labor market and the Federal Reserve's next move. Swings in individual stocks before the opening bell illustrated the...
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Inflation tops all market news, analyst says

In the past two weeks, the December corn futures market has added 40¢ per bushel, with Dec wheat up 52¢, and Mnpls wheat up a $1. Inflation is a big, big deal in markets - and there has been a lot of talk about it lately. Inflation has gone from...
BUSINESS
fidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Lira battles inflation as EM stocks slip ahead of Fed

Lira underperformed on Wednesday as annual inflation neared 20%, widening the gap with the policy rate, and emerging market stocks extended losses to a seventh straight session in anticipation of tapering news from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Annual inflation in. Turkey. was 19.89% in October - the highest in nearly...
BUSINESS
fidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as investors await crucial Fed decision

* Asian stocks mixed ahead of central bank meetings. (Reuters) - Global shares idled just below record highs on Tuesday and currencies held tight ranges as nervous investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, one of several central bank decisions this week that could set the tone for risk appetite.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors

Money market funds are mutual funds that invest in high-quality short-term debts from governments, banks and corporations. They are different from the money market accounts you open at a bank. Money market funds are actually mutual funds that are baskets … Continue reading → The post Money Market Funds: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
fidelity.com

Stagflation: The 2020s aren't the 1970s

Inflation is rising while economic growth shows signs of slowing. High inflation and slow growth is an undesirable—but also uncommon—combination. Most of the factors that have created prolonged high inflation and slow growth in the past are not present in today's economy. Stocks may continue to deliver attractive returns despite...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy