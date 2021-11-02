CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf, Manning Finish Second at Metropolitan Championship

fordhamsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Orange, N.J. – The 2021 Metropolitan Intercollegiate Championship took place on Monday as a one-day, 27-hole, par-105 event. The Rams, led by junior Nicholas Manning, finished in a tie for second with Robert Morris...

fordhamsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Milton Daily Standard

Lewisburg golf team takes second in the state

YORK — Lewisburg’s golf team ended its most successful season in school history as the Green Dragons finished second in Monday’s PIAA Class 2A championship meet at Heritage Hills Golf Course. Devon Prep took the team title with a score of 304 — nine strokes ahead of Lewisburg’s total of...
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Brown
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Hillestad to play in Spirit Golf Championships

TRINITY, Texas – East Carolina senior golfer Julie Boysen Hillestad has been selected to compete in the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship. She will compete for Team Norway at the event, which will be held Nov. 4-6 at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. Hillestad is the third player in program history to […]
TRINITY, TX
Quay County Sun

14-year-old captures disc golf championship

Juan Anthony Cruz of Carlsbad made a 15-foot putt for an eagle on the final green to capture the championship of the Shootout at Six Shooter Siding tournament by one shot Sunday at the Robert Lumpkin Memorial Disc Golf Course at Tucumcari's Five Mile Park. And get this: Cruz is...
TUCUMCARI, NM
lewisu.edu

Women's Golf Finish 14th at Tulsa Cup

Lewis University's women's golf team finished 14th at Rogers State's Tulsa Cup on Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 25-26) at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. The Flyers opened play on Monday playing 36 holes and shot a 328 in the first round and a 313 in the second round which was completed on Tuesday because play on Monday was suspended. Lewis followed it with a 319 in its final round on Tuesday for a 960 total (+96). West Texas A&M won the team title with a score of 905 and finished six shots ahead of the host Rogers State at 911. Northeastern finished third with a total score of 920.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Columbia#T11#T23#T27#Fordham#T43
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies take second at the Golf Club Georgia Collegiate

The Aggies made an impressive second place finish in the last tournament of the fall. The ninth ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished 38-under par, marking the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history as well as shooting a tournament best 16-under 272 on the third day. The Aggies...
GOLF
northernstar.info

Women’s golf finish fall with sixth-place finish

DeKALB — NIU’s women’s golf team took sixth place with a score of 41-over par at the White Sands Invitational on Paradise Island in the Bahamas and was led by a fourth-straight top 10 finish from sophomore Jasmine Ly. The White Sands Invitational was one of the newest events added...
GOLF
Inyo Register

Lady Broncos tennis finishes second in finals

Bishop hosted the High Desert League individual tennis finals Thursday. Four schools attended including Bishop with six girls from each school competing in doubles and. singles in a single elimination tournament. Bishop was able to place second in both singles and doubles. Senior Ximena Cervantes won her first match 6-2,...
TENNIS
dailyutahchronicle.com

Utah Golf Finishes 4th at Stockton Invitational to Finish Fall Season

Utah men’s golf secured a fourth-place finish over the weekend in the Stockton Invitational. This is coming off a third-place finish at the Oregon State Invitational that took place only a couple of weeks ago. The Utes have had four top-five finishes this fall which has not happened since 2017. Coming into the tournament the Utes had been ranked for the first time this year at 41st. After a tough start to the year, the team has really picked up steam as the season has rolled on.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Strong Finish Sends Snakes Into Second Round

For the second time in 2021, the No. 3 Sigourney-Keota Cobras topped the Durant Wildcats, this time to open the class 1A football playoffs Friday at the Snake Pit in Sigourney 34-8. These two schools met on the field in week one with SK scoring a late come-from-behind 23-20 win in Durant. This contest was scoreless through the first period with the Cobras breaking through in the second frame for a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead into the break. Durant scored in the third to get within 13-8 but in the fourth quarter the Cobras took control, finding the end zone three times in the period to pull away for the victory. This week on the KCII Radio Coaches Corner SK head coach Jared Jensen talked about his team’s strong finish and getting the first round win. “It was a tight ballgame and we finished it. That’s what it was about. We came out hard in that fourth quarter. We knew it was close. We needed a spark and we got that. Our defense stepped up big time, our offense put things together and imposing our will. We had two rushing touchdowns from Molyneux, and then to cap it off Karson Weber picked off a pass, he dropped back from his linebacker spot, read it over the middle and took it for a 75-yard touchdown. It was big time. We found a way. We know in those close games, we’ve got faith in our kids to make big plays. We’ve been doing it all year. We hope that doesn’t stop and we don’t see it stopping.”
DURANT, IA
gouvu.com

Estrada finishes second, Shosted fifth at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Victoria Estrada finished just one stroke back to post a second-place finish with a 54-hole school record 4-under-par 212 while Leighton Shosted too finished in the top five by tying for fifth at 2-over-par to lead the way for Utah Valley University women's golf at The Clash at Boulder Creek. As a team, the Wolverines tied for sixth out of 18 teams at 33-over-par at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Tuesday.
BOULDER CITY, NV
upstatespartans.com

Behind Career-Low 66 in the Second Round, Max Dupree Earns Runner-Up Finish as Men's Golf Concludes the Battle at Black Creek

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Returning to the top of the Spartan leaderboard for the first time since the season-opening Golfweek Fall Challenge, USC Upstate Men's Golf's sophomore Max Dupree earned his second career All-Tournament Team honor as he collected a runner-up finish at the Battle at Black Creek. Fashioning scores of...
GOLF
High Point Enterprise

HPCA’s Limbacher ties for sixth in golf championship

GREENSBORO — Ashley Limbacher made a strong impact in her first year with a brand-new program. Limbacher, in her first season at High Point Christian, shot a 3-over 75 to tie for sixth during Monday’s NCISAA Division II girls golf state championship at Bryan Park’s Players Course. Westchester’s Madi Dial...
GREENSBORO, NC
Post Register

Snake River boys' runners finish second at state

BOISE – Bingham County has had a great fall as far as cross country goes. Not only did the Blackfoot boys grab the 4A title, the Snake River girls grabbed the 3A state title. In addition, the Snake River boys finished second in the 3A classification behind the 1-2 finish...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys Finish Second At East Lake Cup

ATLANTA – Oklahoma State's men's golf team closed out its fall season on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss at the East Lake Cup to Oklahoma in the championship match at East Lake Golf Club. The finish marked the second time the Cowboys have finished as the runner-up at the event...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators finish second at The Ally

The Florida Gators women’s golf team have assembled furniture on the podium this fall, finishing third in each of its first three tournaments of the season. In West Point, Mississippi, the team made its first step up at The Ally. In a race to the finish with Alabama and Auburn,...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy