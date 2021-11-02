Golf, Manning Finish Second at Metropolitan Championship

For the second time in 2021, the No. 3 Sigourney-Keota Cobras topped the Durant Wildcats, this time to open the class 1A football playoffs Friday at the Snake Pit in Sigourney 34-8. These two schools met on the field in week one with SK scoring a late come-from-behind 23-20 win in Durant. This contest was scoreless through the first period with the Cobras breaking through in the second frame for a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead into the break. Durant scored in the third to get within 13-8 but in the fourth quarter the Cobras took control, finding the end zone three times in the period to pull away for the victory. This week on the KCII Radio Coaches Corner SK head coach Jared Jensen talked about his team’s strong finish and getting the first round win. “It was a tight ballgame and we finished it. That’s what it was about. We came out hard in that fourth quarter. We knew it was close. We needed a spark and we got that. Our defense stepped up big time, our offense put things together and imposing our will. We had two rushing touchdowns from Molyneux, and then to cap it off Karson Weber picked off a pass, he dropped back from his linebacker spot, read it over the middle and took it for a 75-yard touchdown. It was big time. We found a way. We know in those close games, we’ve got faith in our kids to make big plays. We’ve been doing it all year. We hope that doesn’t stop and we don’t see it stopping.”

DURANT, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO