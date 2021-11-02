CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Second City e.t.c. Stage has the talent and now just needs the material

 6 days ago

CHICAGO — “Y’all can choose an ending for this next sketch,” came the word from the stage, at the late show of the Second City e.t.c. Stage. “Do you want heartfelt or funny?”. “Funny” came roaring back, an apt reminder that, for the audience, Second City always has been...

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater. 345 Washington Street , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102. This is a must-see night of comedy featuring some of Chicago’s brightest comedy stars in a special one-night engagement. The Second City finds laughs in everything from Saint Paul’s history, events, and hot button issues to headlines from the Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune, and mixes these with a generous portion of classic Chicago-style sketch and improv created by some of Second City’s most lauded alumni, including Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, and more. The Second City celebrates 55 years of cutting edge satirical revues and continues to deliver the leading voices in comedy while touring the globe. Come join the next generation of comedy superstars as they mash up Second City’s greatest hits and brand-new material along with their signature improvisation in this hilarious show.
CHICAGO, IL
Gilda Radner
