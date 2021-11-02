Review: Second City e.t.c. Stage has the talent and now just needs the material

What three characters would you pick out for a Blue Bloods dream team? If you ask actress Abigail Hawk, she already has her answer. In the show, Abigail Hawk plays Abigail “Abby” Baker. She is a detective with the New York City Police Department. Not only that, but she serves as the top aide to the police commissioner, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). As a result, she is a member of the Police Commissioner’s Squad and she is responsible for preparing and accessing Frank Reagan’s official schedule. So, all in all, Detective Baker is the final barrier between anyone who wants to speak with or meet with the commissioner. Nobody gets to do either one of those things without her permission.

