The Washington Spirit are currently on one of the most remarkable runs in NWSL history. Since the beginning of August, they’ve picked up more points (21) than any team in the league, which is very good, but it’s the context that really makes the past three months incredible. A decade’s worth of crises — a coaching change, the only Covid-19 protocol-related forfeits in league history, a public ownership dispute, and the larger movement seeing players demand control of a league that has failed them — have all been playing out while the Spirit have been trying to seal a playoff spot.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO