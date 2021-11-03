Curtis Sliwa takes his cat to the polls, Eric Adams gets emotional as NYC chooses a new mayor

Election Day has arrived, and New York City voters are deciding if the next 110th mayor will be Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a Democrat, and Republican radio host Curtis Sliwa.

Adams is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race, as Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in New York City. He spent 22 years in the police department before winning a seat in the state senate.

Carrying a photo of his late mother, Adams voted Tuesday morning in Brooklyn. He teared up as he portrayed his life as a New York story, taking him from a poor childhood to potential leader of the nation's most populous city.

"This is is an amazing day, to reach this point," Adams said. "Back in 1977, my mom brought me into that polling place. Every little boy or little girl who was ever told they'll never amount to anything - every child with a learning disability, every inmate sitting in Rikers, every dishwasher, every child in a homeless shelter - this is for all of you. I only have three words: I am you."

Sliwa is best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels, and he still wears the anti-crime patrol's signature red beret at public events and while campaigning.

With his left arm in a sling because he was hit by a taxi on Friday, Sliwa cast his ballot during a fraught trip to his Manhattan polling place.

First, he was told that one of his companions -- which was one of his and his wife's many rescue cats -- would have to stay outside. Then Sliwa tangled with poll workers who, concerned about laws against electioneering in polling places, wanted him to take off a jacket emblazoned with his name.

Then Sliwa's ballot got jammed in the scanner, forcing poll workers to get someone to repair the machine as the candidate complained about the city's oft-maligned Board of Elections.

Sliwa was reunited with his cat Gizmo after voting.

"You were shunned," Sliwa told the cat, one of 17, after emerging from the high school. "You were exiled. You were told you were persona non grata."

Sliwa says his decades in the subway leading the Guardian Angels qualify him to keep New Yorkers safe.

"There will be safe streets, safe parks, safe subways," he said. "There will be safe schools. That's what I've been doing as head of Guardian Angels for 42 years."

The next mayor inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 34,500 New Yorkers and is still infecting hundreds every day.

The winner will replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is limited to two terms.

The race is one of many local elections for municipal and county leaders being contested across the state Tuesday.

Voters in Manhattan are also picking a new district attorney.

Progressive Alvin Bragg has promised to reduce prosecutions on some crimes like gun possession, while his Republican opponent, Thomas Kenniff, says he would be a more traditional DA.

There is also a fierce fight in Buffalo that is a rematch between India Walton and the incumbent mayor she beat in the Democratic primary, Byron Brown. Brown refused to quit after his primary loss and has been asking voters to write his name in on their ballots.

New York voters are also voting on constitutional amendments that could make it easier to vote and establish a right to clean air and water.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

