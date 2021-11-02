CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisons drop ‘non-EU salt and pepper’ label on British chicken after boycott threats

By Chiara Giordano and Jon Stone
The Independent
 4 days ago

Morrisons said it will change the packaging on a “British” chicken product after advertising that it was made with “non-EU salt and pepper”.

The supermarket chain faced a backlash on social media as customers posted photos of the £4 Salt & Pepper Chicken Crown, described on packaging as “made from British chicken and non-EU salt and pepper”.

Some customers threatened to boycott the chain’s stores, with one claiming it was a “slight on the EU”, while others called into question how environmentally friendly it was to buy condiments from further afield.

Under UK rules inherited from the European Union, meat, fish and seafood products must be labelled with the country or place of origin before being sold to a consumer or mass caterer.

In some cases, EU rules stipulate that meat products without a single country of origin from outside the bloc should be described as being “non-EU”. The UK government has given retailers until October next year to switch over to marking these products as “non-UK” instead.

But The Independent understands the wording on the Morrisons label was a misinterpretation of packaging and labelling requirements.

Guidelines from the UK’s Food Standards Agency say that if a label’s design might mislead someone as to a product’s origin, it should prominently declare its actual origin to correct any misapprehension.

This may go some way to explaining the choices behind the label’s design, as it also features a large union flag and the words “British”. The approach on the chicken in question is out of line with industry practice however, and most similar products from other retailers do not clarify the origin of ingredients quite so prominently.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement: “Our chicken label is adhering to British packaging regulations, however we will be redesigning it to make it clear this is not a political commentary.”

The spokesperson added that the wording was “an error for which we apologise”. The supermarket says it will de-emphasise the mention of “non-EU” salt and pepper but that it would have to be included somewhere on the wrapping due to packaging laws.

David Bright said he was “done shopping at Morrisons” in response to a photo of the chicken posted on Twitter, adding: “I can live with union flags on bananas, but the gratuitous slight on the EU is too much.”

While Douglas Murray asked: “@Morrisons All petty politics aside, can you explain how not buying condiments from our nearest trading partners is in any way environmentally positive?”

Another customer also called on the chain to look at a garlic chicken product that had similar labelling.

In defence of the supermarket, one Twitter user said: “I’m really unsure what the problem is? We are all supposed to be looking at airmiles, local is the best option surely? For our pockets and the environment, be that supermarkets or local independent shops.”

But another quickly pointed out: “It says British Chicken so if the salt and pepper was also British they’d proudly state it. Non-EU means it has come from far, far away!”

UK’s Brexit losses more than 178 times bigger than trade deal gains

All of Boris Johnson’s new post-Brexit trade deals put together will have an economic benefit of just £3 to £7 per person over the next 15 years, according to the government’s own figures.The tiny economic boost – amounting to just 0.01 to 0.02 per cent of GDP, and less than 50p per person a year – is dwarfed by the economic hit from leaving the EU, which the government estimates at 4 per cent of GDP over the same period.According to analysis commissioned by The Independent from top academics at the University of Sussex UK Trade Policy Observatory, the...
The UK’s favourite cake, according to poll

Britain’s favourite type of cake has been revealed – as a zingy lemon drizzle. A survey of 2,000 adults found the sweet-yet-sour option was picked by the majority of adults. Second on the list was chocolate fudge cake, selected by 28 per cent – while third went to the humble...
New levy could prevent green British firms being undercut, says Eustice

A tax on imports from countries with poor environmental records would protect green businesses in the UK, George Eustice has said.The Environment Secretary said the issue of a “carbon border tax” is being examined by officials in Whitehall But he insisted the Government will not bring in an arbitrary “meat tax” to increase prices on food to reflect the environmental costs associated with them.“We’re not going to have an arbitrary meat tax or meat levy,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.“That’s never been on the cards. I’ve never supported it.”Any move to a border tax on imports would take...
Brexit red tape knocks £17bn off UK trade with EU in just three months, watchdog finds

Brexit swiped £17bn from UK trade with the EU in just three months as new costs and red tape punished businesses, a spending watchdog has found.Firms also filled in an extraordinary 48 million customs declarations and 140,000 export health certificates in the eight months after the UK left the single market and customs union, the National Audit Office (NAO) finds.Its report raises the alarm over the government shelving import controls, warning it could face action for not “complying with international trading rules” – while UK exporters are put at a “disadvantage”.But it also warns some of 41 ports needing...
EU, UK seek new NIreland deal to stave off Brexit trade war

The top negotiators of the European Union and recently departed Britain sought a belated renegotiated deal Friday on how trade in Northern Ireland should be dealt with amid signs that increasingly acrimonious relations could lead to a trade war. On top of the dispute on how to smooth the trade in goods in the UK's Northern Ireland, where the complicated Brexit deal has left the region also in the EU's single trading zone, both sides are fighting over symbolically important UK fishing licenses off France The U.K.'s post-Brexit negotiator David Frost was meeting with his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic...
Travel expert Simon Calder answers six pressing questions on your trips abroad

The travel correspondent of The Independent has once again been summoned to Berlin to help broker the coalition talks that have dragged on since the German federal elections in September. But while pausing to munch a quick currywurst between negotiations, he was able to answer some pressing questions from readers.Claim gameQ: A few weeks ago you gave me (correct) advice regarding UK passports travelling to the EU. I wanted to update you with our experience. Our 15-year-old son’s passport expires 18 February 2022. When checking in online with Ryanair a warning appeared stating that passengers needed six months on their...
Brexit fishing row – live: Stalemate continues as Frost and French minister set out ‘difficulties’ in Paris

Talks between the UK and France on post-Brexitfishing rights have ended in stalemate with both sides setting out a “range of difficulties” in Paris today.“Lord Frost and Europe minister Clement Beaune met in Paris this morning,” a government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns.”The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters. Though...
The Independent

So this is Brexit, folks, where we fight over chickens and the provenance of salt and pepper

Oh dear. Morrisons have got themselves into a bit of what you might call a chicken Twitter masala. They’ve been punting a Union Jack emblazoned “oven ready” (how appropriate), roast-in-the-bag “British chicken”, with “NON-EU SALT AND PEPPER”. It looks as if the company has been taken over by mad Europhobes (in fact a US private equity outfit, but that’s another story). There was indeed a Twitter storm, with shoppers, not maybe from the key Morrisons demographic, begging the firm to say it ain’t so, and pledging never to darken their Brexity door again. That sort of thing.It could hardly...
