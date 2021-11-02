Pisgah-Nantahala National Forest Plan Nears Completion

Groveland, CA–A pair of prescribed burn projects were detailed by USDA Forest Service. The first is the “Jawbone Understory Burn” that will be located in the Groveland Ranger District Boundary, Tuolumne County in Township 1 North, Range 17 East, sections 19, 24, 25 & 30. Smoke may be visible from Highway 120, with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning. The burn is anticipated to begin at the beginning of November and last for close to 5 days depending on weather conditions. A total of 565 acres will be treated with low-intensity fire. The public is advised that smoke may be visible from Highway 120, Yosemite National Park, Hwy 108, Tuolumne City, with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning mainly in the Tuolumne River and Clavey River drainage, areas and this smoke doesn’t need to be reported as a wildland fire.

