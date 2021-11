A new Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients event is about to begin. As usual, this series of activities present an opportunity to fight for rewards. Starting on November 5, 2021, people can take part in investigative surveys, then charge and protect equipment for rewards. As long as someone is over Adventure Rank 30 and completed the Chapter 2, Act 1 Archon Quest A Flower Blooms in Prison, they can participate.

