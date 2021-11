Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin suited up as characters from ‘Top Gun’ for Halloween, and they absolutely nailed the execution. Nailed it! Miranda Lambert, 37, and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30, crushed Halloween this year with their Top Gun-inspired costumes. The happy couple dressed in navy pilot outfits to recreate the iconic photo of Kelly McGillis‘ Charlie wrapping her arms around Tom Cruise‘s Maverick from behind in the 1986 action film. Miranda looked so much like Kelly by letting her blonde hair down and curling it at the bottom. Brendan, meanwhile, is just as hunky as Mr. Cruise himself, so his resemblance was perfection as well!

